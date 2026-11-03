Seahawks Get Major Jeremiyah Love Injury News Before Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for a different Arizona Cardinals offense than the one they beat in September. Arizona has already changed quarterbacks, and now its first-round running back is expected to miss the rematch.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Jeremiyah Love is headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss four to five weeks. That timeline would take Love out of Sunday’s NFC West game at Lumen Field.

Love left Arizona’s 33-30 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that the injury is higher on Love’s right ankle and is separate from the left ankle injury that cost him the previous two games. The Cardinals detailed both injuries in their Monday update.

Arizona can take solace in Tyler Allgeier’s breakout game coming without Love, as he rushed for 147 yards and 1 TD last week. https://t.co/iR73HD8fpr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2026

Tyler Allgeier Steps In After Jeremiyah Love’s Injury

Tyler Allgeier is in line to lead Arizona’s backfield against Seattle. He ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against Dallas and added five catches for 44 yards and another score. That gave him 191 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. 4for4 broke down his Week 8 production.

Arizona’s depth behind Allgeier is thin. Bam Knight entered concussion protocol after leaving the Dallas game, and LaFleur said James Conner, who is on injured reserve, wasn’t ready to return this week. The Cardinals identified Allgeier and Evan Hull, who was inactive against Dallas, as the two healthy running backs on the active roster Monday. Arizona outlined the backfield’s status after the game.

Allgeier’s receiving work matters for Seattle. With a new starting quarterback and injuries thinning the backfield, Arizona can keep Allgeier on the field for early-down carries and use him as an outlet when Seattle brings pressure. Dallas saw both sides of that in the same game.

Cardinals Switch From Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew

LaFleur named Gardner Minshew II the starter after the veteran replaced Jacoby Brissett in the second half against Dallas and helped Arizona rally. Rookie Carson Beck moves up to the No. 2 job, while Brissett drops to emergency third quarterback. The Cardinals announced the new order Monday.

As Heavy covered after Beck’s promotion, the rookie can enter as a regular backup if Arizona makes another change during the game. He dressed as the emergency quarterback against Dallas, a designation that limited when the Cardinals could use him.

Seahawks and Cardinals Team Stats Entering Week 9

Seattle enters the rematch at 4-4 after losing to Chicago on Monday night. Arizona is 3-5 after beating Dallas. The two teams are separated by just 1.1 yards per game on offense, with Seattle holding the scoring edge. The NFL’s Week 9 game center lists the season numbers.

Points per game — Seattle 23.1, Arizona 21.9.

Yards per game — Seattle 331.9, Arizona 333.0.

Defensive sacks — Seattle 18, Arizona 19.

Defensive interceptions — Seattle 8, Arizona 3.

Turnover differential — Seattle minus-1, Arizona even.

Seattle won the first meeting 31-7. The interception gap stands out heading into the rematch, but Arizona has a way to limit how often Minshew has to throw into that secondary. If Allgeier keeps the Cardinals out of obvious passing downs, Seattle will have fewer chances to turn the quarterback change into an advantage. The Seahawks host Arizona on Nov. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT.