Seahawks Make Joe Mixon Decision After Monday Workout

The Seattle Seahawks saw a strong performance out of tailback Emanuel Wilson in the place of the injured Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, who was unable to return this past weekend from a knee injury after being activated off of injured reserve last week.

But with options at running back looking thin behind Wilson and alternate back George Holani, who saw the field on 37% of the team’s offensive snaps on Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seahawks decided to work out former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon on Monday.

Later in the afternoon, it was announced per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that the team had signed Mixon.

Joe Mixon Signs With the Seahawks After Monday Workout

“The Seahawks are signing Joe Mixon after today’s workout, source says. The veteran running back returns to the NFL.” Garafolo wrote on Oct. 5.

The former Houston Texan and Cincinnati Bengal, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice throughout his now almost decade-long career, missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a leg injury. In his stead, the Texans then-rookie Woody Marks took the lead role by the end of the season.

Now, Mixon will vie for starting time with Wilson and Holani until Charbonnet is ready to return, at which point Seattle could viably set out a four-person running back committee to the dismay of fantasy football fans.

What Role Will Joe Mixon Play in Seattle This Season?

At his best, the 2017 second round pick was one of the better backs in football, highlighted by 1,200 rushing yard, 13 touchdown 2021 season that helped propel the Joe Burrow-led Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-23.

There is no saying that the Mixon in 2026 is the same one as five years prior, with the Oklahoma alum having just turned 30 back in July. But there it would seem that there is some tread left on the tires if he is willing to come back and performed well enough during his workout with the Seahawks to be awarded a contract.

When Price and Charbonnet are both back in the picture, Mixon’s role on the team will muddy without question. But for now, he presents as an excellent veteran option to assist in the run game for the next few weeks.