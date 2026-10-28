Seahawks Get Major Jonathan Taylor Trade Update From ESPN Insider

The Seattle Seahawks remain in the conversation for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, even after acquiring another star from Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen ranked Taylor No. 1 on their list of 25 potential trade candidates ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. The analysts also identified Seattle as one of five potential destinations for the three-time Pro Bowler.

However, ESPN assigned Taylor just a 30% chance of being traded, with Fowler reporting that teams around the league remain uncertain whether Indianapolis will actually move its franchise running back.

The update arrives one day after Seattle agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts, raising questions about whether general manager John Schneider would pursue another expensive addition from the same team.

ESPN Names Seahawks Among Jonathan Taylor Trade Fits

In their Oct. 28 trade deadline rankings, Fowler and Bowen identified the Seahawks, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings as potential destinations for Taylor.

Fowler reported significant interest in Taylor around the league but suggested that the Colts have not committed to moving him.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler explained that Taylor’s long-term contract gives Indianapolis an incentive to keep him, particularly with the franchise potentially facing changes to its coaching staff.

Still, the Colts have already demonstrated their willingness to move established veterans. Indianapolis traded Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 27.

Bowen also outlined why Taylor would attract substantial attention if Indianapolis made him available.

Through seven games this season, Taylor is averaging 109.3 yards from scrimmage per game and is tied for the NFL lead with eight rushing touchdowns. His 17 rushing attempts of at least 10 yards are tied for fourth in the league.

Those numbers help explain Seattle’s continued inclusion among potential landing spots, particularly after Kenneth Walker III departed for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

One important distinction: ESPN’s rankings are based on the impact players could make with a new team, not their likelihood of being traded. Taylor’s No. 1 ranking does not make a deal imminent.

Seahawks Face New Obstacles to Jonathan Taylor Trade

Seattle’s interest in improving its running game is understandable. Whether another blockbuster trade makes sense is a different question.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks agreed to send Indianapolis a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection for Nelson, according to the team’s official announcement. The transaction remained pending a physical at the time of that announcement.

The deal further reduces Seattle’s available draft capital, although the Seahawks still possess their original first- and second-round selections in 2027 and are projected to receive additional compensatory picks.

As Heavy previously reported, Schneider has already committed considerable resources to the running game, including selecting former Notre Dame standout Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick in April.

Price has been sidelined by a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during Seattle’s postseason run.

However, both players are progressing toward potential returns.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday, Oct. 26, that Charbonnet would continue practicing in a full capacity this week, while Price was also expected to resume practicing.

Macdonald stopped short of promising either player would be available against the Chicago Bears.

The potential return of both backs presents Schneider with an important decision. Acquiring Taylor would provide Seattle with an established lead runner, but it would also mean spending additional resources at a position where the Seahawks already have two significant investments.

Nelson’s arrival offers another path to improving the rushing attack: strengthening the offensive line in front of the running backs already on the roster.

ESPN’s latest report keeps Taylor firmly connected to Seattle as the trade deadline approaches. It also reinforces the biggest hurdle to any deal: The Colts have yet to demonstrate that they’re prepared to part with him.