Seahawks Trade: Quenton Nelson Deal Casts Doubt on Jonathan Taylor Pursuit

The Seattle Seahawks have made their blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. It just wasn’t the one many fans expected.

Seattle agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks are sending a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis in exchange for the veteran offensive lineman.

The acquisition provides a significant upgrade to Seattle’s offensive line, but it also raises questions about the team’s reported pursuit of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Seattle was among four teams connected to Taylor in a report published Sunday. Now, general manager John Schneider has spent another premium draft pick to address a different position, while two of the Seahawks’ existing running backs are approaching potential returns from injuries.

Compensation update; The Seahawks are sending a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round round pick to the Colts in exchange for Quenton Nelson. https://t.co/17B0bR47yV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2026

Seahawks Trade Reduces Draft Capital for Jonathan Taylor Pursuit

Schefter and Rapoport reported Oct. 25 that the Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings were among the teams that had considered, or were expected to consider, a trade for Taylor.

However, Indianapolis reportedly has a high asking price for the 27-year-old running back, who signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August.

Seattle’s decision to acquire Nelson doesn’t eliminate the possibility of another deal, but it changes the equation.

According to Schefter, the Seahawks are sending their 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis for Nelson. That further reduces a collection of future draft picks Schneider had already tapped into.

Seattle previously traded its 2027 fourth-round selection to the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL draft to acquire the pick used on offensive lineman Beau Stephens. The Seahawks subsequently sent their 2027 sixth-round selection to the Los Angeles Chargers in August in exchange for cornerback Avery Smith.

With the Nelson deal, Seattle has now traded away three of its original seven selections in the 2027 draft. The Seahawks retain their original first-, second-, fifth- and seventh-round picks.

Seattle is also projected to receive four compensatory selections in 2027, including one fourth-rounder and three fifth-rounders, according to NFL.com. Those selections have not yet been officially awarded.

Schneider has a lengthy history of making aggressive in-season acquisitions. Seattle obtained Leonard Williams from the New York Giants in 2023, Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

The Nelson deal continues that pattern. However, adding Taylor would require Seattle to sacrifice additional draft capital and take on another substantial contract.

Nelson’s arrival also gives the Seahawks flexibility along their offensive line. Schefter reported that the acquisition could allow former first-round pick Gray Zabel to move to the right side, where he played in college.

Rather than spending heavily on another running back, Schneider has strengthened the offensive line that will block for whoever is carrying the football.

Seahawks Have Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price Nearing Returns

The Seahawks’ running back situation has been complicated by injuries, but reinforcements could arrive before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Veteran Zach Charbonnet has not played this season after suffering a torn ACL during Seattle’s playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers in January.

However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday, Oct. 26, that Charbonnet would continue practicing in a full capacity this week as the team evaluates his progress.

Macdonald emphasized the importance of managing Charbonnet’s recovery, given that he is approximately nine months removed from surgery. Seattle has not committed to a specific return date.

Rookie Jadarian Price is also working toward a return. The Seahawks selected the Notre Dame running back with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, making a substantial investment in the position following Kenneth Walker III’s departure in free agency.

Price has been sidelined by a chest injury but is eligible to return from injured reserve. Macdonald indicated Monday that the plan is for Price to resume practicing this week, although his availability for Seattle’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bears remains uncertain.

Neither running back is guaranteed to return immediately. Still, getting both healthy would leave the Seahawks with two viable options at a position where they have already invested significant resources.

That makes the Nelson acquisition especially consequential.

Seattle has addressed a weakness along its offensive line without committing another expensive contract to the backfield. The deal also provides an opportunity to improve the running game regardless of which player starts.

Meanwhile, the Colts’ willingness to trade Nelson demonstrates that Indianapolis is prepared to move established veterans in exchange for future assets.

That could increase speculation surrounding Taylor before the deadline, even if Seattle is now a less logical destination.

The Seahawks still have the resources to make another move. Whether they’re willing to spend them on a position that could soon have two healthy contributors is another question.