Ex-Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Reacts to Mike Evans Brutal Diss in Rivalry Matchup

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman unsurprisingly appreciates great trash talk. That’s the case even when it’s from the other team.

On Sunday, Sherman gave props to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans for what the ex-cornerback called “an all-time” trash talk moment. Evans conducted the trash talk to Seahawks defensive back Trevon Diggs.

“Evans checking to see the name on the back of the jersey is an all-time GIF and trash talk moment that I wish I would have thought of,” wrote Sherman on X.

Evans started trending on social media for the trash talk moment. Video of the incident quickly surfaced, which caused Sherman and many other pundits and fans to give Evans props.

The 49ers receiver and Seahawks defensive back were jawing back and forth during Sunday’s matchup when Evans suddenly turned Diggs’s body to look at his back. Evans appeared to be checking the back of his jersey to confirm who he was talking to.

Social media lite up at Diggs’s expense for the apparent all-time diss.

Richard Sherman Gives Props to Mike Evans for Trevon Diggs Diss

Getty Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman loved to talk trash during his NFL career.

Most Seahawks fans probably hated the disrespect Evans showed Diggs on Sunday. Sherman, though, wanted to give credit where credit was due.

Sherman also played for the 49ers for three seasons after spending seven years with the Seahawks. So maybe the former cornerback can look at things more objectively in the Seahawks-49ers rivalry than the average former Seattle player.

But most objective fans would agree that Evans turning Diggs’s body to check his name was a pretty epic diss.

Even more than the trash talk, what Evans did to Seattle’s secondary likely made Seahawks fans mad Sunday. Evans led the 49ers with seven catches, 113 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Seattle mostly contained Christian McCaffrey and stopped George Kittle. But the Seahawks couldn’t slow down Evans.

While addressing the moment with Diggs, Evans revealed to reporters after the game that he actually didn’t intend for the body turn to be trash talk. The wideout admitted that he really didn’t recognize Diggs through his helmet Sunday afternoon.

“I honestly didn’t know it was him … I was like, ‘Who are you?’ Then, I looked and made sure,” said Evans.

Diggs was playing in his second game with the Seahawks on Sunday. The team signed him to the active roster Saturday.

Against the 49ers, Diggs played eight defensive snaps. He didn’t record a statistic, giving him an uneventful afternoon other than receiving the notable diss from Evans.

The 49ers edged the Seahawks 32-29 in Week 5. The Seahawks committed four giveaways in the defeat. Seattle will have to turn the page very quickly, as they have a road matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

The Seahawks will see the 49ers again in Week 12 on Sunday, November 29. That game will occur after the Seattle bye in Week 11.