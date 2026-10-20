Seahawks Cut Ties With Former 1,000-Yard Playmaker Days After Loss vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks announced some roster reshuffling ahead of the team’s NFL Week 7 primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle cut ties with a running back and wide receiver to make room for two new players.

The Seahawks continue to search for answers at running back, and it does not get any easier with Kenneth Walker set to return to Seattle. Ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup against Kansas City, Seattle announced the release of running back Dontae McMillan and wide receiver Malick Meiga.

McMillan is a former standout running back at Eastern Michigan. The running back posted 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 12 appearances during his final collegiate season in 2025.

Meiga is another rookie looking to establish himself as an NFL player. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound wideout spent time at both Penn State and Coastal Carolina.

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Expected to Place TE Elijah Arroyo on IR With a Shoulder Injury

The Seahawks released the two rookies in order to make room for the signings of fullback Jackson Acker and tight end Josiah Deguara on the practice squad. Seattle sign Deguara as the team prepares to be without Elijah Arroyo for the foreseeable future.

“Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained in a series of October 19, messages on X.

“Still determining severity but could be an extended absence. Hence, the Deguara signing. Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks,” Fowler continued.

“Update: Arroyo is most likely headed to Injured Reserve, which would put him out at least four weeks.”

Seahawks News: RB Zach Charbonnet Has Chance to Play vs. Chiefs

Seattle was hoping that rookie running back Jadarian Price could help replace some of Walker’s production. Despite some flashes, Price’s start to his NFL career has been defined by injuries and fumbles.

Price will miss the Seahawks’ Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs but is eligible to return from injured reserve moving forward. There is some good news on the horizon as Zach Charbonnet has a chance to play against Kansas City.

“Zach is gonna have a feel week’s worth of reps, so that’s exciting,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of Charbonnet’s status during an October 19, media session, per Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser.

“And there’s a possibility that you could see him on Sunday in some capacity.”

Seahawks Not Considering Benching QB Sam Darnold for Drew Lock

Macdonald has backed Sam Darnold despite the quarterback’s struggles. Darnold has seven interceptions over the last four games, but Seattle is not considering making a change.

“We have a lot of faith in Sam,” Macdonald noted in an October 16, media session, per Seattle Sports. “Sam has played great football for us. He’s done a lot of great things this year.

“He’s obviously turned the ball over more than we want to. There are things on our end that can help him play better football, and he’s part of the solution rather than the opposite.”