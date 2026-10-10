NFL Announces Punishment for Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori, Two Teammates

The Seattle Seahawks came away with a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, three Seahawks players are getting hit with fines after the NFL announced its punishments for actions in Week 4 on Oct. 10.

Nick Emmanwori appeared twice on the list for two separate incidents; the first incident came in the second at the 1:50 mark due to a play that the league deemed unnecessary roughness in which the Seahawks star issued a hip-drop tackle. Because of that play, the league is fining Emmanwori $14,648.

Nonetheless, seconds later, Emmanwori was involved in another play that led to the NFL fining him. At the 0:18 mark in the second quarter, the 22-year-old committed another play that the league deemed unnecessary roughness, in which he used his helmet. As a result, the NFL fined Emmanwori $14,648.

Two Other Seahawks Players Fined After Week 4 Win

Emmanwori tallied over $28,000 in fines in Week 4, but he wasn’t the only Seattle player to get hit with a financial punishment from the league. Demarcus Lawrence was one of two other Seahawks players to be fined, as the veteran committed a hit on a quarterback in which he made contact in the knee area or below a passer at the 14:11 mark in the fourth quarter.

Because of that, the league is fining Lawrence $17,911. Finally, the last player to get hit with a fine from the Seahawks was Josh Jobe, who committed unnecessary roughness in the first quarter at the 12:30 mark for striking/kicking/kneeing an opponent. As a result, the league is fining Jobe $12,537.

Meanwhile, on the Los Angeles Chargers side, Tre Harris received a fine from the league for unnecessary roughness, in which he committed a striking/kicking/kneeing to an opposing player in the first quarter at the 12:30 mark.

George Kittle on Seattle’s Defense Ahead of Week 5 Game

Nonetheless, the three Seahawks players will need to put the fines behind them as they have a challenging Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers. With the NFC West looking like it will be a tight race again, these division games mean much more.

Ahead of the game, 49ers tight end George Kittle offered an honest assessment of what makes the Seahawks’ defense so tough to play against.

“Their D-line,” Kittle told reporters on Oct. 8. “What I think is, if you guys watch them, they play very safe, bend-but-don’t-break coverages, but their DBs are all incredibly aggressive and violent, which allows them to play aggressively. They’re not scared of hitting or coming downhill. That allows their D-line to play super aggressively, too.

“All around, they’re a very special defense. I don’t know what their weak link is on defense. I know they lost a couple of guys, but then they added guys who are still really good. This is a very, very elite defense, and their head coach knows what the heck he’s doing.”

The Seahawks will be looking to bounce back, as in their first two games they only gave up a combined 17 total points. However, in their last two games, Seattle has given up a total of 56 points.