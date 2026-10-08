Seahawks, Packers Floated as Potential Trade Spots for 1,000-Yard Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks‘ running back situation is being patched together after the injury to Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, who is still recovering from his torn ACL that he suffered earlier this year in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, in the 30-23 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Emanuel Wilson rose to the occasion and recorded 81 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Wilson had three receptions on four targets for 39 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Despite this production, could the Seahawks look into the trade market to add to their running back depth, especially after the team decided not to sign Joe Mixon to their practice squad following a physical, per NFL.com?

Zachary Rotman of FanSided floated the Seahawks, along with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, as potential fits for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

“Not only are the Tennessee Titans 0-4, but they haven’t scored more than 20 points in any of their four games to date,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 7 article.

“Cam Ward looks like a shell of the player the Titans expected him to be at this point, and Tennessee appears destined to pick at or very close to the top of the upcoming NFL Draft. That, of course, means that offloading veteran talent for assets at the trade deadline should be a priority.

Tony Pollard Would Be Good Short-Term Option

Pollard has recorded four straight seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards from the 2022 season, his lone Pro Bowl campaign, to the 2025 season. While the 29-year-old might not be that explosive running back, he can be an RB1.

Moreover, Pollard is off to a decent start despite the Titans being 0-4. The veteran has had 54 carries for 221 yards and has scored one touchdown in four games, per StatMuse.

“Tony Pollard hasn’t been terrible, racking up 221 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry this season, but he’s also a 29-year-old in the final year of a three-year, $21.75 million deal he signed with Tennessee,” Rotman added in his article.

“It’s never ideal to remove veteran skill-position talent from a young quarterback, but the drop-off to Tyjae Spears isn’t drastic (if there is one at all), and Pollard likely won’t be back in 2027 anyway. Getting a draft pick for him would be wise.”

Should Seahawks Look to Bolster Pass Rush at Deadline?

The Seahawks are in the trade speculation as buyers, and bolstering their running game isn’t the only aspect of the team that needs improving. Could the Seahawks be in the market for more pass rush leading up to the deadline?

Seattle Seahawks on SI’s Brendon Nelson suggested four potential options for the team to target at the trade deadline, including Miami Dolphins‘ Chop Robinson.

“Chop had a nice first season in the NFL, with six sacks, but hasn’t really stepped forward yet,” Nelson wrote in an Oct. 2 article. “The good news is, he’s only 23, and has first round pedigree. The Dolphins are in the middle of a fairly aggressive teardown and might be willing to move him regardless, although cost is a bit of a mystery.”