Seahawks Send Strong Message To Offensive Line After Quenton Nelson Trade

The Seattle Seahawks’ trade for Quenton Nelson is changing more than one spot on their offensive line.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Thursday, Oct. 29, that Nelson will play left guard, Grey Zabel will move to right guard and Anthony Bradford will shift out of the starting lineup. Macdonald also said Seattle expects Nelson to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

The timing makes the decision especially striking. Macdonald believes the offensive line just delivered its best performance of the season.

Seattle is changing it anyway.

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Mike Macdonald Explains Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Trade

Macdonald opened his press conference by praising general manager John Schneider and his staff for acquiring Nelson. Then he made a point of defending the players already in the building.

“I just want to be clear, this isn’t like a commentary on any of our personnel or anything like that,” Macdonald said.

In his view, the line’s progress and the decision to add an established star can coexist. Macdonald described Nelson as “probably a surefire Hall of Fame guard” and framed the acquisition as an opportunity to improve the team.

Seattle sent Indianapolis a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection, according to the Seahawks’ trade announcement. Nelson earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight NFL seasons.

Macdonald’s evaluation went beyond the résumé. He highlighted Nelson’s physicality, relentless play and ability to pull into space and reach defenders at the second level. He expects those skills to translate to Seattle’s run game.

The acquisition had already raised questions about how Seattle would arrange its offensive line. Thursday brought the answer: Nelson keeps the left guard position where he built his career, while Zabel makes the adjustment.

Grey Zabel Moves to Right Guard as Anthony Bradford’s Role Changes

Macdonald pointed to Zabel’s previous experience on the right side as a reason to believe he can handle the transition. He also acknowledged that rearranging the line requires work, even with the right players.

Bradford faces the most difficult consequence.

“I thought Anthony played really good football for us,” Macdonald said. “And he’s earned a significant role on our team, a starting level role.”

That endorsement does not preserve his starting job. Nelson’s arrival and Zabel’s move leave Bradford in reserve, giving Seattle an experienced option if another lineman goes down.

“There’s really no way to sugarcoat it,” Macdonald said.

The changes also clarify what the trade does for Seattle while Charles Cross is sidelined. Nelson is going inside rather than taking over at left tackle. Cross will not practice Thursday, Macdonald said, and is not going on injured reserve “as of right now.” Macdonald identified Josh Jones as the team’s third tackle.

For Nelson, the immediate challenge is learning the offense quickly enough to contribute Monday. He said center Jalen Sundell stayed late with him to answer questions, while the offensive line coaches worked to get him up to speed.

Nelson described familiar blocking concepts wrapped in new terminology, along with adjustments to Seattle’s protections and use of a fullback.

“Got to step in and play left guard and pretty much get a whole offense installed,” Nelson said. “And be ready to go on Monday.”