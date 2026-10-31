Seattle Seahawks Get Concerning Rashid Shaheed Injury Update Before Bears Game

The Seattle Seahawks received encouraging initial news on Rashid Shaheed’s knee. His practice availability has yet to follow.

Shaheed did not participate Friday, Oct. 30, marking his second consecutive missed practice as Seattle prepares to host the Chicago Bears on Monday night. The receiver remains listed with a knee injury after leaving the Seahawks’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle’s updated injury report confirmed another DNP for Shaheed. His game status remains unresolved, leaving the Seahawks waiting on a player whose responsibilities extend beyond catching passes.

Two missed practices do not establish that Shaheed’s condition has worsened. They do mean the optimism surrounding his initial evaluation has not yet translated into a return to the field.

Rashid Shaheed Still Sidelined After Positive Knee Assessment

Shaheed’s injury interrupted Seattle’s 20-3 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 25. He was initially designated questionable to return before being ruled out and did not play in the second half, according to the team’s postgame injury update.

Head coach Mike Macdonald offered a more encouraging assessment the following day during his appearance on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.”

“Rashid, early returns are positive,” Macdonald said, according to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

The coach acknowledged the concern that accompanies a knee injury while describing the initial indications favorably. That assessment did not include a commitment that Shaheed would play against Chicago.

Friday’s report leaves those two pieces of information intact: Seattle received positive early indications, and Shaheed has missed both practices this week.

His absence is also separate from the rest designation given to fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Thursday. Smith-Njigba returned to full participation Friday. Shaheed remained sidelined because of his knee.

Shaheed’s Bears Availability Affects More Than Seattle’s Passing Game

Shaheed gives Seattle a speed threat on offense and an established option in the return game. If he cannot play against Chicago, the Seahawks would have to account for both responsibilities.

As Heavy’s Duncan Day previously reported, Tory Horton handled kickoff returns after Shaheed exited against Kansas City, returning two kicks for 60 yards. That provides a recent example of how Seattle adjusted during a game, although it does not establish the full plan for Monday.

The receiving rotation would require attention, too. Replacing Shaheed involves more than redistributing targets; Seattle would also need to decide how to deploy its available speed alongside Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

The Monday matchup gives Shaheed another day compared with a typical Sunday game week. Seattle still has Saturday’s practice report and game-status designations ahead before hosting Chicago on Nov. 2.

A DNP describes participation in a particular practice. It is not an out designation, and two consecutive DNPs do not automatically rule a player out.

For now, Seattle has neither ruled Shaheed out nor established that he is ready to return. Saturday’s report will show whether he gets back on the practice field before the Seahawks make their game-status decision.