New Seahawks RB Shares Personal Message After NFL Signing News

The newest member of the Seattle Seahawks received a reminder of just how far his journey has already taken him.

Running back Robert Henry Jr. shared a heartfelt message from his mother on his Instagram Story on October 6, hours after news broke that Seattle was signing him off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad and onto its active roster.

“Good morning, my son!” the message began. “As you begin this new chapter, take a moment to see how far you’ve come.”

Henry’s mother told him she was proud of his “hard work,” “heart” and ability to keep going “through uncertainty.”

She closed the message with a prayer and Proverbs 3:5-6.

For Henry, the timing was difficult to miss.

After going undrafted only months ago and spending the beginning of his rookie season on Washington’s practice squad, the 24-year-old is now getting an opportunity on the defending Super Bowl champions’ 53-man roster.

Robert Henry Jr.’s Long Road to Seahawks Opportunity

Henry did not take a conventional route to Seattle.

The Mississippi native began his college career at Jones College, where he developed into the 2022 NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation with 1,302 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

He eventually transferred to UTSA and broke through in a major way.

Henry rushed for 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries in 2025, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt despite missing two games. He also caught 18 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and earned first-team all-conference recognition.

Five of his runs went for at least 70 yards.

Henry told UTSA Athletics during his final college season that football had given him an opportunity to “take care of your family in the long run.”

Now he has taken another significant step toward doing exactly that.

Seahawks Giving Henry More Than a Practice-Squad Look

Seattle’s decision also carries some significance from a football standpoint.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Seahawks are signing Henry to their active roster, rather than simply adding him to the practice squad. Henry had spent the season on Washington’s practice squad after originally signing with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

Sources: The #Seahawks are signing RB Robert Henry Jr. to their active roster off the #Commanders practice squad. Henry was a UDFA out of UTSA this past spring, where he earned First-Team All-American Conference honors. The deal was confirmed by @eliteloyaltysp. https://t.co/h0tUk1NcoV pic.twitter.com/wAG4H63H9Q — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 6, 2026

That comes amid a rapid reshuffling of Seattle’s running back room.

First-round rookie Jadarian Price was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice from his torn ACL but has already been ruled out for Seattle’s Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also moved to bring in two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, who is expected to initially join the practice squad after missing the entire 2025 season.

Henry represents a very different bet.

He has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap, but Seattle liked the rookie enough to take him directly from another organization and put him on the active roster.

His mother’s message captured what that opportunity means beyond another transaction.

“Walk in with confidence, listen closely, and trust what you’ve worked for,” she wrote. “You don’t have to figure everything out today — just give today your best.”

For a player who has gone from junior college to UTSA, from undrafted free agent to practice-squad player and now to Seattle’s active roster, the “new chapter” line feels particularly appropriate.