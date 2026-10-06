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Seahawks’ Joe Mixon Called a ‘Steal’ as Trainer Update Emerges

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AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks lacked a running back.

Former Seattle back Robert Turbin believes they may have found far more than emergency depth in Joe Mixon.

“I think this is a steal for the Seahawks,” Turbin said in a clip shared by the Triple Option podcast on Monday, Oct. 5.

His enthusiasm came with a piece of information he picked up before Mixon worked out for Seattle.

“Three weeks ago, I was in Tampa Bay. There is a trainer, well-known around the league, that guys have used for years and years and years,” Turbin said. “He told me, ‘Joe Mixon is close. He’s moving really, really well.’”

Turbin’s Report Adds Intrigue to Mixon’s Return

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 18: Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Jaden Hicks #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mixon’s last NFL game came in January 2025.

A foot issue kept him off the field throughout the following season, and the Houston Texans released him in March. Before that layoff, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games in 2024, earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

That recent production explains Turbin’s “steal” verdict. A healthy Mixon would bring a track record few available backs can match. The question is how much of his 2024 form exists after more than a year away from game action.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Mixon had worked out for the team and was “going through the process” of joining the practice squad. Reports indicated the move depended on completion of his medical exam.

The practice squad would afford Mixon time to work back into football shape as Seattle evaluates where he fits.

Turbin’s account makes that evaluation more interesting. He heard Mixon was moving well weeks before the workout, and Seattle has now had a moment to see him firsthand.

Neither point officially determines what Mixon can provide on Sundays, but both help explain why the Seahawks took a look.

Seahawks Have an Need in Their Backfield

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Jadarian Price #8 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 31-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seattle going for a Mixon signing was no accident.

First-round rookie Jadarian Price went on injured reserve with a chest injury Saturday. Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice following an ACL tear but will miss the upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers, per Seahawks.com.

Emanuel Wilson made a strong case for continued work in Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, then added 39 receiving yards and another score. The Seahawks’ account of his performance shows why Mixon’s arrival doesn’t automatically put him at the front of the line.

George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. are also on the active roster.

As of now, Seattle can add an accomplished option with Wilson carrying momentum from his biggest game of the season and Charbonnet progressing toward a return.

Turbin sees a bargain in that arrangement.

Whether Mixon becomes one will depend on his medical clearance and his return to game speed once Seattle’s injured backs are ready.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Seahawks’ Joe Mixon Called a ‘Steal’ as Trainer Update Emerges

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