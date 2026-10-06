Seahawks’ Joe Mixon Called a ‘Steal’ as Trainer Update Emerges

The Seattle Seahawks lacked a running back.

Former Seattle back Robert Turbin believes they may have found far more than emergency depth in Joe Mixon.

“I think this is a steal for the Seahawks,” Turbin said in a clip shared by the Triple Option podcast on Monday, Oct. 5.

His enthusiasm came with a piece of information he picked up before Mixon worked out for Seattle.

“Three weeks ago, I was in Tampa Bay. There is a trainer, well-known around the league, that guys have used for years and years and years,” Turbin said. “He told me, ‘Joe Mixon is close. He’s moving really, really well.’”

Turbin’s Report Adds Intrigue to Mixon’s Return

Mixon’s last NFL game came in January 2025.

A foot issue kept him off the field throughout the following season, and the Houston Texans released him in March. Before that layoff, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games in 2024, earning his second Pro Bowl selection.

That recent production explains Turbin’s “steal” verdict. A healthy Mixon would bring a track record few available backs can match. The question is how much of his 2024 form exists after more than a year away from game action.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Mixon had worked out for the team and was “going through the process” of joining the practice squad. Reports indicated the move depended on completion of his medical exam.

The practice squad would afford Mixon time to work back into football shape as Seattle evaluates where he fits.

Turbin’s account makes that evaluation more interesting. He heard Mixon was moving well weeks before the workout, and Seattle has now had a moment to see him firsthand.

Neither point officially determines what Mixon can provide on Sundays, but both help explain why the Seahawks took a look.

Seahawks Have an Need in Their Backfield

Seattle going for a Mixon signing was no accident.

First-round rookie Jadarian Price went on injured reserve with a chest injury Saturday. Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice following an ACL tear but will miss the upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers, per Seahawks.com.

Emanuel Wilson made a strong case for continued work in Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, then added 39 receiving yards and another score. The Seahawks’ account of his performance shows why Mixon’s arrival doesn’t automatically put him at the front of the line.

George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. are also on the active roster.

As of now, Seattle can add an accomplished option with Wilson carrying momentum from his biggest game of the season and Charbonnet progressing toward a return.

Turbin sees a bargain in that arrangement.

Whether Mixon becomes one will depend on his medical clearance and his return to game speed once Seattle’s injured backs are ready.