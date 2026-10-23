Seahawks OC Addresses Sam Darnold’s Interceptions Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have a turnover problem. Seattle has turned the ball over 12 times in six games this season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has accounted for seven of those turnovers via interceptions.

But while those mistakes fall on Darnold’s individual stat line, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury didn’t blame the signal-caller for the interceptions while speaking to reporters Thursday. Actually, Fleury refused to blame anyone but the offense overall.

“I’m not going to be in the habit diagnosing plays that ended poorly and pointing fingers and everything like that,” Fleury told the media. “There’s definitely some things we can improve on there in all levels. “Protecting the football is a unit objective, and everybody plays a role in that.

“I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Darnold has thrown four of his interceptions over the past two games. He had two picks in the Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos, one of which he tossed in overtime.

Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Struggling With Interceptions

Getty Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury addressed Sam Darnold’s two interceptions from Week 6.

Whether they are on Darnold or other members of the offense, interceptions are badly hurting the Seahawks early this season.

When Seattle’s quarterback throws multiple picks in a game this year, the team is 0-3. When that doesn’t happen, the team is 3-0.

The biggest key for the Seahawks going forward is taking better care of the ball. Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially in games where the offense asks Darnold to throw 56 times.

Against the Broncos, Darnold completed 27 of 51 pass attempts. The Seahawks featured a pass-happy attack because the running game wasn’t particularly efficient. The offensive line was partially responsible for that along with the five sacks it allowed against Darnold.

The San Francisco 49ers had five sacks versus Darnold the prior week too.

Other parts of the Seahawks offense have to perform so the quarterback doesn’t feel like he has to force the ball into dangerous situations to make things happen.

Seahawks’ Brian Fleury Shares Impact Zach Charbonnet Return Could Make

Getty Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator spoke to reporters Thursday.

In summary, to take care of the ball through the air, the Seahawks need to be better on the ground. The team might get a big boost for Week 7 to help make that happen.

On Thursday, the Seahawks announced they moved running back Zach Charbonnet from the PUP list to the active roster. He could play in Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fleury explained what edge Charbonnet’s return will give the Seahawks offense.

“I think the great thing about Zach is everybody in the building has a comfort level with him. There’s a level of reassurance when he’s out there,” said Fleury. “The offensive line has a lot of faith in the fact that when we’re giving Zach the ball, that he’s not only going to hit the hole where it’s supposed to be, but he’s going to generate extra yards by running through contact, and it’s a momentum thing that I think everybody feels because of shared past experience.

“Not that the other guys can’t do that, but there’s something to be said for doing it with somebody that you know exactly what you’re getting.”

Fleury emphasized that it’s not his decision whether Charbonnet plays Sunday. But the offensive coordinator added the running back has looked great at practice.

Charbonnet is returning from a torn ACL he sustained in the NFC division round of the playoffs last season. If he plays, he will try to outshine former teammate and Seahawks Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency this past offseason.