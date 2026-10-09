Seahawks DC Gives Verdict on Ex-Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Before 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks spent more than a month taking a patient approach with Trevon Diggs.

Diggs made his Seahawks debut in Sunday’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, playing nine defensive snaps after being elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season.

Four days later, defensive coordinator Aden Durde seemed to have a positive impression of the former All-Pro cornerback.

“Good, he played solid,” Durde said Thursday, Oct. 8, during his press conference. “I thought he played well with the snaps he had.”

It was a small sample for Diggs, but it was a step forward in what has been a gradual process since Seattle signed him in August.

The question now becomes whether those nine snaps — and Durde’s approval of them — earn Diggs a larger share of snaps.

Diggs Out There for Seahawks

Seattle elevated Diggs ahead of its Week 4 matchup, giving the two-time Pro Bowler his first regular-season action since joining the organization.

According to Pro Football Reference, Diggs was on the field for nine defensive snaps, or 13% of Seattle’s defensive workload.

He didn’t record a tackle, interception or pass breakup, but he also was not credited with allowing a reception. PFF lists him with a 65.2 overall defensive grade and a 65.0 coverage grade through his limited action.

That quiet performance apparently suited Seattle just fine.

Head coach Mike Macdonald also praised Diggs after the victory, telling reporters that the veteran had earned his opportunity by handling everything the Seahawks had requested of him.

“Great example of doing everything we ask; he got himself a chance to play,” Macdonald said, as Heavy previously noted.

That has been the theme surrounding Diggs since his arrival.

He signed with Seattle late in training camp after spending most of the offseason without a team. The Seahawks then left him off the initial 53-man roster and brought him back on the practice squad while he worked into football shape and learned Macdonald’s defense.

Durde, who previously coached Diggs with the Dallas Cowboys, said in September that he had seen the cornerback begin to “get his legs underneath him.”

A month later, Diggs has finally turned that progress into regular-season snaps.

Diggs Has Chance to Push for Bigger Share

Seattle does not necessarily need to rush Diggs into a major workload.

The Seahawks have leaned heavily on their established defensive backs, while Diggs entered the Chargers game as another option in the cornerback rotation. His nine snaps were fewer than fellow cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who played 20.

Still, Diggs offers an upside few depth cornerbacks can match.

His 2021 season remains the high point: 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and first-team All-Pro honors. He has 20 career interceptions and made consecutive Pro Bowls before injuries disrupted the next several seasons.

When Seattle signed him, Diggs made his intentions clear.

“I’m looking to show that I’m still the best,” Diggs told Seahawks.com. “I’m looking to show that I want to win, be there for my teammates, be a great teammate, and be a great player.”

Nine snaps will not answer whether Diggs can approach his old form.

But ahead of Seattle’s Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Durde’s verdict suggests the veteran passed his first regular-season test.