Seahawks’ Recent Starter Returns Promptly After Cutting Him

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t let AJ Finley get very far.

One day after Seattle waived the veteran safety from its 53-man roster, Finley cleared waivers and returned to the organization on the practice squad.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the move Wednesday, writing that the Seahawks re-signed Finley after releasing him Tuesday. The team announced Finley’s return on its website.

The quick reunion was hardly a surprise. Henderson had identified Finley as a logical candidate for one of Seattle’s open practice squad spots after his release, provided another team didn’t claim him.

Finley Went From Seahawks Starter to Waivers and Back

Finley’s release Tuesday came as Seattle switched around its roster to address another position.

The Seahawks signed Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, requiring Seattle to create a spot on the active roster. Finley became the corresponding move.

Heavy noted Tuesday that Finley had made his first career start Sept. 27 against Washington while Julian Love was sidelined by a calf injury.

That occasion represented a notable step in Finley’s comeback.

The former Ole Miss safety missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. He returned to Seattle this offseason, survived the summer before initially landing on the practice squad and went to the active roster ahead of Week 1 when injuries depleted the safety room.

Seattle trusted him enough to put him in the starting lineup.

Love also spoke highly of Finley after the Washington game, telling Seahawks.com that he was a player the Seahawks “trust and really believe in,” according to Heavy’s previous coverage.

Love’s return put Finley behind on the depth chart, but Seattle’s decision to bring him back so speedily shows the organization sees value in keeping him nearby.

Seahawks Maintain Experienced Safety Insurance

Finley now returns to a practice squad role that could again put him one transaction away from playing.

Seattle has dealt with considerable movement at safety early in the season. Nick Emmanwori underwent ankle surgery before training camp, while Ty Okada has also dealt with injury issues.

That instability previously created opportunities for Finley and Rodney Thomas II, another safety who began the season on Seattle’s practice squad before earning a spot on the active roster.

Finley knows Mike Macdonald’s defense and works well when called upon to start without much notice.

The Seahawks also avoided losing a player in whom they have put appreciable time. Finley first joined Seattle on waivers during the 2024 season, then had his 2025 campaign wiped out by injury before working his way back into the rotation this year.

Tuesday briefly seemed to end that run.

As of Wednesday, though, Finley was back where Seattle wanted him — inside the building and available if the Seahawks’ secondary needs him again.