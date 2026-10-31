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Seahawks Starter Makes ‘Disappointing’ Admission Due to Quenton Nelson Trade

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Anthony Bradford #75 of the Seattle Seahawks lines up on the offensive line during the NFL 2025 game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California."" (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have made a big-time investment in their offensive line, but the acquisition of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has come at a cost for one of the team’s starters.

Guard Anthony Bradford has been pushed out of Seattle’s starting lineup following the trade, with Nelson taking over at left guard and Grey Zabel moving to the right side.

And Bradford isn’t hiding his disappointment about losing the role.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Oct. 30, the veteran lineman acknowledged the tough circumstances surrounding the Seahawks’ decision.

His comments arrived just days before Seattle’s Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears, when the organization expects its refurbished offensive line to make its debut.

Anthony Bradford Admits Disappointment Over Seahawks’ Decision

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GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 28: Anthony Bradford #75 of the Seattle Seahawks meets fans after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Bradford has accepted that Seattle’s pursuit of an elite offensive lineman means his role will change significantly.

However, the 25-year-old didn’t pretend the decision was easy to accept.

“Of course, from the human [aspect], it’s disappointing,” Bradford said, according to Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton on Oct. 30.

Bradford explained that he understands the business side of professional football and respects the organization’s decision-makers.

The veteran also recognized the caliber of player Seattle acquired.

Nelson has earned eight Pro Bowl selections since his entrance into the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He spent eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, instituting himself as one of the NFL’s premier interior offensive linemen.

And Bradford noted that replacing an existing starter with a player of Nelson’s reputation is understandable.

“It’s Quenton Nelson,” Bradford said.

The circumstances are especially difficult due to Bradford’s recent comeback from injury.

He missed five games while recovering from knee and hip injuries before returning to the field in Seattle’s 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25.

Head coach Mike Macdonald subsequently praised Bradford’s performance, describing it as one of his strongest outings.

Nevertheless, the Seahawks decided that bringing in Nelson was something too legitimate to pass up.

Seattle sent Indianapolis a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection in exchange for the All-Pro guard.

Bradford, on the other hand, must prepare for a backup role now.

Mike Macdonald Addresses Anthony Bradford’s Future With Seahawks

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GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Despite Bradford’s demotion, Macdonald has made clear that the organization still values the fourth-year offensive lineman.

The Seattle coach pointed to the unfortunate nature of the situation during his Thursday, Oct. 29, press conference.

Macdonald felt that Bradford had earned a meaningful role with the Seahawks and deserved recognition for his contributions.

He also was confident that Bradford would handle the change professionally.

“We don’t expect him to be jumping for joy,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com.

The coach added that the organization thinks Bradford’s a starting-caliber player who can continue helping the team.

According to Seattle’s official website, Bradford is expected to serve as the primary backup at both guard positions following Nelson’s arrival.

Therefore, the Seahawks have a great option to plug in if injuries or performance issues force the coaching staff to make adjustments.

Bradford also received encouragement from veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who discussed the importance of maintaining a professional attitude when circumstances change.

And Bradford made clear that losing his starting position would not alter his preparation.

“It’s the NFL. It’s literally one play from being back out there,” he said.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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