Seahawks OC Clears Up Quenton Nelson Mystery After Bears Loss

The Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, but some fans have been questioning how the team is utilizing its newest offensive lineman.

Following Seattle’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday, Nov. 2, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury addressed one notably eye-catching observation about the team’s rushing attack.

Despite Nelson lining up at left guard, many of the Seahawks’ rushing attempts appeared to go toward the right side of the offensive line.

Fleury explained Thursday, Nov. 5, that those plays aren’t necessarily designed to finish on the side where the running back initially heads.

His explanation indicates Nelson could be more involved in Seattle’s rushing plans than the direction of those carries might show.

Seahawks OC Brian Fleury Explains Run-Game Decisions Involving Quenton Nelson

Fleury was asked why Seattle appeared to favor running toward the right side despite having one of the NFL’s most accomplished offensive linemen occupying the left guard position.

The coordinator explained how the Seahawks design their rushing plays.

“The point of attack on a run play isn’t always in the direction of the run is going,” Fleury said, according to a video shared by Brian Nemhauser of Hawk Blogger on X. “A lot of those were designed to wind back left.”

In other words, the Seahawks can initially direct a running back toward the right side before creating an opportunity to cut back behind Nelson.

Nelson, a former first-round pick who spent his entire NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before the trade, has built his reputation around physical run blocking.

However, his first appearance with Seattle didn’t produce the improvement that some might have anticipated.

Seahawks’ Running Game Remains a Major Concern After Nelson Trade

The Seahawks acquired Nelson from Indianapolis on Oct. 27, surrendering a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

His arrival prompted a big-time offensive line reorganization, with Grey Zabel moving from left guard to right guard.

Seattle then struggled to have its rushing attack hit its stride against Chicago, finishing with just 81 yards on the ground.

Per FOX Sports, the Seahawks averaged only 3.59 yards per carry when excluding quarterback Sam Darnold’s rushing production.

The troubles also contributed to Seattle converting just one of its 11 third-down attempts.

Nelson’s adjustment period is another factor worth considering. The veteran had less than a week to familiarize himself with Seattle’s offensive system before making his debut.

Nevertheless, Fleury’s explanation is, at least, something to hear related to the play-calling decisions that have drawn doubts from fans.