Seahawks Named Trade Fit for Former 10-TD Rookie Sensation

The Seattle Seahawks have recognizable names in their receiving corps.

But perhaps adding more could help strengthen an offense aiming for better consistency.

Brian Thomas Jr. is the latest possibility.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Seattle as a fit, projecting 2027 second- and sixth-round picks.

For Seattle, the appeal would be betting on a receiver who has shown he can produce at a Pro Bowl level.

But would the Seahawks get that version of Thomas?

Thomas Jr. Offers Proven Production and Rebound Potential

Thomas made himself known after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

He finished his rookie season with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, setting franchise rookie records in all three categories. His receiving yardage ranked third in the NFL, and he earned a Pro Bowl selection. Jacksonville also credited Thomas with five receptions of at least 50 yards, tied for the league lead that season.

That production gives a prospective buyer something to evaluate. Thomas has demonstrated that his big-play ability works against NFL defenses.

His second season brought a drop, however. Thomas finished 2025 with 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns, per Jacksonville’s official website.

The Jaguars stayed publicly optimistic during the offseason. Head coach Liam Coen commended the downfield chemistry between Thomas and Trevor Lawrence, while fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed confidence in his teammate.

“I really don’t see how you stop him, but good luck to whoever is trying,” Meyers said in June, via the team’s website.

Those comments help explain the attraction of pursuing Thomas. A team acquiring him would be wagering that his rookie performance is attainable with the right role and execution.

Seahawks Must Weigh Receiver Help Against Offensive Execution

The Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed in an offense coordinated by Brian Fleury.

Thomas can supplement this group by producing explosive gains. In theory, pairing him with Smith-Njigba would make it harder for defenses to concentrate their attention on a single receiver.

But adding talent would still leave the Seahawks responsible for correcting the mistakes that have disrupted their offense.

Following Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 15, Kupp defended Sam Darnold and emphasized that the offense shared responsibility for turnovers and other self-inflicted problems, according to the team’s postgame coverage.

So, in the end, Seattle would need to determine whether Thomas would create easier answers for Darnold or enter an offense struggling to execute its existing openings.

The draft capital would also have an opportunity cost.

Any big-time investment in a receiver would reduce Seattle’s flexibility to address other positions.

Thus, before pursuing him, the Seahawks would need confidence that the team will feel his impact.