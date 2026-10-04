Seahawks vs. Chargers Today: How to Watch, Latest Odds and Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks lost for the first time in nearly a year last week. T

The box score suggested they did almost everything necessary to keep winning.

Seattle outgained Washington 437-258, produced 11 more first downs and averaged 6.8 yards per play in a 33-31 loss. Three turnovers proved decisive, directly producing 21 Commanders points and ending the Seahawks’ 12-game winning streak.

That makes Sunday’s home matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers an appealing rebound occasion.

Los Angeles arrives at 0-3 following its 24-16 loss in Buffalo despite forcing five turnovers. The Chargers have scored exactly 16 points in all three games, leaving a defense that finally produced takeaways without much help from the other side of the ball.

Oddsmakers have made Seattle one of the larger favorites on the Week 4 board, putting the pressure on the Seahawks to turn last week’s statistical dominance into a cleaner outcome.

Seahawks vs. Chargers: How to Watch, Start Time

Seattle and Los Angeles kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET, or 1:25 p.m. PT, on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

CBS will broadcast the game, with Andrew Catalon on play-by-play, Logan Ryan providing analysis and AJ Ross reporting from the sideline. NFL+ will provide a streaming option for eligible viewers, according to the Seahawks’ official viewing information.

Seattle’s radio broadcast will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, with Steve Raible and Dave Wyman in the booth and Jen Mueller on the sideline. The game is also available on SiriusXM Channels 83 and 193.

The Seahawks remain thin at running back. Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price have both been ruled out. Safety Julian Love practiced fully Friday and carries no game designation after dealing with a calf injury.

The Chargers have uncertainty as well. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and safety Derwin James Jr. are among five Los Angeles players listed as questionable.

Seahawks vs. Chargers Odds & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Seattle as a 7-point favorite, with the Seahawks at -370 on the moneyline and Los Angeles at +295. The over/under was 43.5 points. FanDuel’s Seahawks-Chargers odds are subject to movement before kickoff.

Prediction-market traders are even more decisive about the winner. Kalshi’s Seahawks-Chargers market gave Seattle roughly a 75% chance to win with $2.1 million traded, as of 12:04 a.m. ET on Oct. 4.

Polymarket traders were slightly higher at 76%, with Los Angeles at 25% and roughly $86k in trading volume across the matchup.

Seattle’s Week 3 loss is easier to trust as an outlier than Los Angeles’ 0-3 start. The Seahawks moved the ball before turnovers flipped the game, while the Chargers forced five takeaways against Buffalo and generated only 16 points.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba adds another problem for Los Angeles. He has 405 receiving yards through three games and posted 128 yards with two touchdowns last week, extending his streak of games with at least 120 receiving yards and a score to three.

The Chargers’ best chance is turning this into a messy game. Their five takeaways in Buffalo showed the defense can create short fields, and Seattle just demonstrated how damaging giveaways can become.

The difference is what happens when the offenses have to sustain drives. Seattle has shown far more explosiveness, and Los Angeles has yet to break 16 points. That’s a difficult trend to reverse against a Seahawks defense allowing only 141.7 passing yards per game through three weeks.

Seattle should fix enough of last week’s mistakes to take control at home.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Chargers 16.

Pick: Seahawks -7; lean Under 43.5.