Seahawks Lose Starting Tackle as Quenton Nelson Prepares for Debut vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks are going to debut their new-look offensive line, but an injury to a starter has initiated a challenge for Monday Night Football.

Starting left tackle Charles Cross has officially been ruled out for Seattle’s Nov. 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle injury.

The issue was confirmed in the Seahawks’ final injury report Saturday, Oct. 31, mere days after the organization acquired eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts.

Cross’ absence means Seattle will make three changes to its starting offensive line, with Josh Jones stepping in at left tackle, Nelson taking over at left guard and Grey Zabel shifting to right guard.

Seahawks Rule Out Charles Cross, Name Replacement for Bears Game

Cross will miss Monday’s contest due to an ankle injury that occurred in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25.

The 25-year-old didn’t participate in practice throughout the week, prompting the Seahawks to rule him out Saturday.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Jones will take over the starting role, voicing confidence in the veteran offensive lineman’s ability to handle the assignment.

“Josh will play left tackle,” Macdonald told reporters Saturday.

The coach additionally spoke highly of Jones for his previous contributions, pointing to a stretch of three games during the 2025 season when he successfully replaced Cross.

The 29-year-old previously spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens before joining Seattle in March 2025.

But Cross’ unavailability could hit harder than expected given that the unit has grappled with inconsistency throughout the 2026 campaign.

The former No. 9 overall pick has started all seven games for Seattle this season and has been a proper part of the offensive line since 2022.

His injury also comes at an unfortunate time for quarterback Sam Darnold, who avoided being sacked during last weekend’s victory over Kansas City.

Seattle had surrendered five sacks in each of its previous two games before delivering that improved play against the Chiefs.

Quenton Nelson Faces Additional Challenge Ahead of Seahawks Debut

Cross’ absence further complicates Seattle’s offensive line changes following the acquisition of Nelson on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Seahawks sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis in exchange for the former All-Pro guard.

Nelson will likely make his Seattle debut against Chicago, although his entrance has produced a shakeup in the starting lineup.

The 30-year-old will take over at left guard, moving Zabel to the right side and pushing Anthony Bradford out of his starting role.

With Jones also replacing Cross, the Seahawks will have three players occupying different starting positions compared with their previous game.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury talked about implementing those changes on such short notice.

“The biggest challenges are going to be communication and just the difference in terminology,” Fleury said Friday.

Fleury explained that the coaching staff intends to simplify certain responsibilities for Nelson while he adjusts to Seattle’s terminology and offensive system.

The challenge could become important against Chicago, which recently acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL.com, Simmons entered Week 8 leading all defensive tackles with 28 quarterback pressures this season.

Nevertheless, Macdonald expressed optimism about Nelson’s progress following his first week with the organization.

The coach lauded his offensive staff for helping Nelson adjust and indicated the Seahawks would continue making alterations as necessary during Monday’s game.