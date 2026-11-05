Seahawks Face Rough Update on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

If the Seattle Seahawks aim to boost their backfield by landing All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, it won’t come cheap.

The Seahawks have been seen as a top potential landing spot for the Indianapolis Colts running back, with the team headed toward what appears to be a soft rebuild. But a new report indicates that the Colts are holding out for a high asking price on Taylor, who is under contract and would otherwise become a centerpiece to rebuild around.

Seahawks Trade Rumors: Jonathan Taylor Will Cost Equivalent of First-Round Pick

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the Colts aren’t rushing to trade Taylor, even though they’ve already made two significant deals.

“The Colts are still asking for a lot for RB Jonathan Taylor and taking the stance that they don’t need to move him,” Graziano wrote. “Unlike the recently traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor is not in the final year of his contract. He’s 27 years old and could absolutely be a part of Indy’s future if someone doesn’t give the Colts the draft capital they’re seeking.”

Graziano added that there are several teams interested in Taylor, meaning the Colts can stick to their high asking price. Fellow ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler added that the Colts are starting the bidding at a Day 1 pick.

“Executives I’ve spoken to believe Taylor is worth a second-round pick plus an additional pick,” Fowler wrote. Indianapolis could be holding out for the equivalent of a first-round pick.”

Former Seahawks star turned NFL analyst Richard Sherman implored Seattle to look into a trade, noting that they “badly” need help in the backfield.

“I’m guessing it would take a Day 1 pick and maybe a little bit more to get Jonathan Taylor out of Indianapolis,” Sherman said on the “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” He’s the guy who could help this team the most. Everybody needs great running backs, but they need one really badly.”

Seahawks Getting Some Help

Though the Seahawks had a rough transition after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ve gotten some relief in the backfield in the last week. Veteran running back Zach Charbonnet returned from injury, as did rookie Jadarian Price.

The running backs — and the rest of the offense — struggled in a Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, which could keep the door open for the Seahawks to seek out a running back at the trade deadline. Those plans could also be accelerated by an injury to starting quarterback Sam Darnold that will keep him out for at least the coming week.