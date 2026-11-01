Seahawks Get Update on $105.8 Million All-Pro Ahead of Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks got a pivotal update regarding one of their biggest challenges heading into Monday Night Football.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has revealed that newly acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is expected to play a substantial role against Seattle on Nov. 2, although his workload could be somewhat limited.

Simmons joined Chicago in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Oct. 29, leaving the Bears with only a few days to integrate him into their defense.

Johnson’s words propose the organization intends to make quick use of its newest defensive star despite the abbreviated preparation period.

Seattle also will debut a revamped offensive line featuring eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson, who has experience facing Simmons.

Bears HC Ben Johnson Reveals Jeffery Simmons’ Expected Workload vs. Seahawks

Johnson indicated that Simmons should see playing time against Seattle, even if the defensive tackle doesn’t match the high snap counts he recorded in Tennessee.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith on Sunday, Nov. 1, Simmons participated in 87% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps through his first seven games this season.

The 29-year-old also played 21% of the Titans’ special teams snaps, giving him one of the heaviest workloads among NFL defensive tackles.

Johnson noted that Simmons may not reach those numbers with Chicago.

“He might not be quite that high Week 1 for us,” Johnson said.

However, the Bears coach has faith in Simmons’ ability to handle a lot of minutes and swiftly adapt to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.

Johnson explained that Simmons’ experience in various defensive schemes should help the transition, but Chicago wants to avoid overwhelming him with a great deal of responsibilities.

The remarks indicate that Simmons’ recent arrival is unlikely to prevent him from making an impact Monday night.

The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded four sacks through seven appearances this season after registering a career-high 11 sacks in 2025.

Per NFL.com’s breakdown of the trade, Simmons also generated 28 quarterback pressures through seven games, the most among defensive tackles entering Week 8.

Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Aware of Task Against Jeffery Simmons

The Seahawks will have an interesting matchup against Simmons after acquiring Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The two stars spent years facing each other in the AFC South, with Nelson protecting Indianapolis’ quarterbacks as Simmons anchored Tennessee’s defensive front.

Nelson joked about the circumstances.

“Man, can’t get away from this guy,” Nelson said, per Seattle’s official website on Oct. 31.

The reunion comes as Seattle will make three changes to its offensive line.

Nelson will start at left guard, with Grey Zabel shifting to right guard. Meanwhile, Josh Jones is expected to replace starting left tackle Charles Cross, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Those changes could complicate the Seahawks’ protection schemes, notably against a defensive tackle with Simmons’ pass-rushing ability.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald knows the tough duty ahead, explaining that the Seahawks must account for Simmons regardless of his narrow time in Chicago.

Macdonald also has firsthand experience with the veteran defender through previous matchups and joint practices against Tennessee.

The Bears will additionally welcome back pass rusher Montez Sweat following a two-game suspension, strengthening a defensive front that could challenge Seattle’s remodeled offensive line.

As for quarterback Sam Darnold, protecting the interior of the pocket will be necessary versus a Chicago defense looking to capitalize on its recent acquisition.