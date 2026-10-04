Seahawks Host 2-Time Pro Bowler Due to Backfield Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks are taking a look at one of the most accomplished running backs still available as their backfield goes through ailments.

Free-agent running back Joe Mixon is visiting Seattle, according to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer. Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser relayed Glazer’s report Sunday, only hours before the Seahawks’ Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The timing stands out. Seattle placed first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve Saturday after he aggravated a chest injury, while Zach Charbonnet is still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Mixon, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2024 postseason. His last healthy season showed he can still produce at a high level when available.

Mixon Coming Off Lengthy NFL Absence

The Houston Texans released Mixon in March after a foot injury wiped out his entire 2025 season. NFL.com reported that Houston released him with a non-football injury designation after Mixon requested his release.

His previous season gives Seattle much to investigate whether there’s something left.

Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 attempts in 14 regular-season games for Houston in 2024. He added 36 catches for 309 yards and another score, then topped 100 rushing yards in the Texans’ wild-card win.

NFL.com’s 2024 statistics show Mixon recorded seven 100-yard rushing performances during the regular season despite missing three games.

The two-time Pro Bowler has five career 1,000-yard rushing seasons and enters a potential comeback with 7,428 career rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns. His biggest question is whether the foot issue that erased an entire season is sufficiently behind him to handle an NFL workload.

A visit gives Seattle the opportunity to answer at least part of that question before making any commitment.

Seahawks Suddenly Need Insurance at Running Back

Mixon comes at an especially relevant time after Seattle’s plans at running back changed dramatically in a matter of days.

The Seahawks announced Saturday that Price was placed on injured reserve after aggravating the chest injury in practice. The No. 32 overall pick must now miss at least four games.

Price had rushed for 119 yards on 28 attempts through three games.

Charbonnet provides some hope for the near future. Seattle designated him to return to practice Thursday, opening his 21-day practice window after he began the year on the physically unable to perform list. He cannot play until Week 5 at the earliest.

Until then, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are Seattle’s primary healthy options. Wilson entered Sunday with 109 yards on 32 carries, while Holani had 52 yards on 15 attempts.

Even with Charbonnet nearing a return, bringing Mixon in makes sense as insurance. Price is guaranteed to miss the next month, Charbonnet is coming off a major knee injury and Mixon has more starting experience than Seattle’s healthy alternatives.

After months of speculation connecting Mixon to Seattle, the Seahawks are now getting an up-close look at the veteran at precisely the moment their need became much more hasty.