Seahawks Urged to Trade for $14 Million Versatile RB as Mixon Plan Fizzles

The Seattle Seahawks went searching for veteran help at running back this week. Their search may lead them toward a player under contract elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Seattle among the potential suitors for Kenneth Gainwell, placing the veteran running back fourth on his updated NFL trade-block big board entering Week 5.

Knox projected Gainwell, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason, would cost a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The proposed connection comes at an interesting time for Seattle.

The Seahawks appeared set to sign Joe Mixon to their practice squad following a workout Monday. Seattle reversed course after Mixon underwent a physical, however, and the veteran remained a free agent as of Tuesday, per Reuters. The report didn’t identify the reason Seattle decided against completing the move.

Gainwell would provide another experienced alternative for a team scrambling to reinforce its backfield.

Seahawks’ Backfield Has Taken Multiple Hits

Seattle placed rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve with a chest injury on Oct. 3, forcing the first-round pick to miss at least four games.

Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered during last season’s playoff run, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Charbonnet will not play against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, per Reuters.

Seattle has continued searching for alternatives. The team announced Tuesday that it signed rookie Robert Henry Jr. off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad and added Dontae McMillan to its own practice squad.

That leaves Seattle with bodies in the room, though the squad may necessitate more experience.

Gainwell would supply a good amount of it.

The 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. He responded with the most productive season of his career.

Gainwell recorded 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 187 touches last season. He rushed for 537 yards and five scores while catching 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh teammates also voted him the club’s 2025 MVP, via his Buccaneers biography.

Gainwell Affords Seahawks Known Versatility

Gainwell’s workload has dropped dramatically since his move to Tampa Bay.

Through four games, he has recorded only 21 offensive touches, totaling 26 rushing yards on 13 attempts and 44 receiving yards on eight catches. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4.

Knox argued Tampa Bay’s 0-4 start and Gainwell’s limited usage could make a deal appealing, especially with the Buccaneers able to remove his $7 million 2027 cap hit from their books. Seattle and Philadelphia were listed as the two potential suitors.

His receiving production may be especially appealing for the Seahawks.

Gainwell demonstrated last season that he can handle a legitimate role without needing to operate strictly as an early-down runner. His 73 receptions would give Seattle a spark out of the backfield while Charbonnet continues working toward his season debut and Price begins an extended absence.

There’s no indication Seattle has contacted Tampa Bay about Gainwell, making this a proposed fit rather than a reported negotiation.

The Seahawks’ actions over the past several days still make the suggestion worth watching. They pursued Mixon, added two more running backs Tuesday and remain without two significant members of their planned backfield.

A fifth-round pick would be a more noteworthy expenditure than another free-agent workout.