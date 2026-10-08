Seahawks Get Concerning Injury Update on Leonard Williams Ahead of 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks received a potentially concerning update on one of their most important defensive players three days before a divisional showdown with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice because of the ankle injury he suffered in Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, according to The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta.

Williams had been a limited participant Wednesday, making Thursday’s downgrade worth watching as the Seahawks prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The development comes only days after Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism about Williams’ chances of facing San Francisco.

Williams Takes Step Back After Seahawks Expressed Optimism

Williams injured his ankle during the fourth quarter against the Chargers and did not return. The judgment sounded like welcome news for the Seahawks.

“He’s got an ankle,” Macdonald said after the game. “It doesn’t look serious right now, which is positive news. So we’ll see.”

Williams was able to leave the field under his own power, albeit with a limp, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

Macdonald remained optimistic during his weekly radio appearance Monday.

“We’ll see. It’s an ankle,” Macdonald said. “I’d say we’re optimistic for the game, but we’ve got to see how the week goes.”

The Seahawks’ optimism appeared justified when Williams returned to the field Wednesday as a limited participant. Seattle’s official injury report described his participation as “a very encouraging note” after he avoided a serious injury against Los Angeles

Thursday changed the trajectory of his practice week.

A player moving from limited participation to no participation doesn’t necessarily mean he suffered a setback. Teams frequently alter workloads throughout the week, particularly with veteran players.

But Williams was listed with the ankle injury rather than a rest designation, making Friday’s practice and final injury designation important.

Seattle faces San Francisco at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The 49ers enter the matchup 4-0, while the Seahawks are 3-1.

Seahawks Star Has Been Productive Early

Losing Williams would leave a significant hole in Macdonald’s defensive front for one of Seattle’s biggest games of the young season.

The 32-year-old has recorded three sacks through four appearances in 2026, including one in each of Seattle’s first three games. He has totaled 11 tackles while starting all four games.

Williams’ importance to the organization was reinforced shortly before the season when Seattle signed him to a three-year, $90 million extension. The deal reportedly included $56 million guaranteed and came after Williams earned second-team All-Pro honors during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning 2025 season.

The veteran has also emerged as one of the leaders of Seattle’s defense.

After linebacker Derick Hall committed a costly roughing-the-passer penalty against the Chargers, Williams confronted his teammate on the sideline about avoiding those mistakes. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed later revealed that Seattle’s defensive players held a “real, honest meeting” this week to address penalties.

Williams has been exceptionally durable since arriving in Seattle in a 2023 trade. He had missed only one game as a Seahawk entering this season, according to the team.

That makes his Thursday absence stand out even more.

Seattle will issue its final injury report Friday, which should provide a much clearer indication of whether Williams’ ankle will keep the $90 million defensive lineman out of the Seahawks’ NFC West showdown with San Francisco.