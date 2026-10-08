Seattle Seahawks Face 49ers QB Brock Purdy Who Hasn’t Been Sacked Yet

The Seattle Seahawks have had enough recent success against Brock Purdy to know what it takes to make the San Francisco quarterback uncomfortable.

Mike Macdonald has no interest in underselling the challenge coming to Lumen Field.

Asked Wednesday about Purdy ahead of Seattle’s Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Macdonald delivered a pointed assessment of the quarterback who has helped the 49ers open the season 4-0.

“I’d have a hard time underrating him. He’s a hell of a player,” Macdonald said, according to Fox 13’s Curtis Crabtree on X. “I think a big part of his game that he deserves a lot of credit is his competitiveness, his athleticism, and playmaking ability as the down extends.”

The praise matches what Purdy has produced through four weeks. NFL.com ranked him No. 1 in its Week 5 QB Index after he completed 69.9% of his passes for 1,007 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception over San Francisco’s first four games.

He has also rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy Has Been Nearly Untouchable Through 4 Games

Purdy’s passing numbers stand out, but one of the more wild parts of his start is what opposing pass rushes have failed to do.

According to his NFL.com game logs, Purdy hasn’t been sacked through four games. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every outing, including four in a Week 3 win over Arizona.

Macdonald emphasized that containing the 49ers offense requires more than winning one-on-one matchups. Seattle’s official website summarized the coach as calling it an “11, 12-man job” because of how efficiently and explosively San Francisco can operate.

Purdy’s ability to create when the initial play breaks down is clearly part of that concern. Macdonald specifically highlighted his athleticism and playmaking “as the down extends,” an area that can put extra stress on coverage players once a quarterback escapes the pocket.

Seattle’s defense has already shown it can frustrate Purdy. The Seahawks held San Francisco to three points in their most recent meeting on Jan. 3, a 13-3 victory that clinched the NFC West and the NFC’s No. 1 seed for Seattle.

Purdy finished that game 19-of-27 for 127 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while taking three sacks. It was his lowest passing-yardage total in seven regular-season meetings with Seattle.

Seahawks Have a Recent Blueprint Against Purdy

The history between Purdy and Seattle still leans in San Francisco’s favor overall. Purdy owns a 5-2 record in seven regular-season starts against the Seahawks, totaling 1,612 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

His last trip to Seattle also went San Francisco’s way. Purdy threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win at Lumen Field during the 2025 season, though the 49ers intercepted him twice.

What changed in the January rematch was Seattle’s ability to squeeze the 49ers offense from the start. The Seahawks kept San Francisco out of the end zone, limited Purdy to 127 passing yards and came up with a fourth-quarter interception in the red zone to shut down one of the 49ers’ best scoring opportunities.

Now Purdy returns playing some of the best football of his career.

The Seahawks are coming off a 30-23 win over the Chargers, while San Francisco arrives at 4-0.