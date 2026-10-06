Seahawks HC Makes Straightforward Admission on Joe Mixon Signing

The Seattle Seahawks got 120 yards from Emanuel Wilson on Sunday. A day later, they went looking for another running back.

Coach Mike Macdonald put forth a spare explanation when asked about the team’s interest in Joe Mixon.

“We’re down runners. We need running backs. He’s a good running back,” he said, per KOMO News sports director Niko Tamurian.

The answer cut through any temptation to read the move as a verdict on Wilson’s performance. Seattle beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 with Wilson shouldering the largest load of his Seahawks tenure. Yet a productive Sunday didn’t change how few healthy options Macdonald has for the next one.

Mixon worked out for Seattle on Monday, and Macdonald said the team was going through the process of adding him to its practice squad.

The two-time Pro Bowler has an opportunity to join the backfield, but a practice squad spot would not, by itself, put him in Sunday’s lineup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks Need Depth Despite Wilson’s Breakout

Wilson brought great sights to reality against the Chargers.

He ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, then caught three passes for 39 yards and another score. His receiving touchdown came on a 23-yard screen, with the blocking in front of him helping turn a short throw into six points.

A week earlier, the Seahawks had rushed for only 44 yards in a loss at Washington. Wilson’s performance gave the offense a steadier footing at precisely the moment its backfield was losing bodies.

Macdonald called Sunday’s run game “effective” while acknowledging room to improve.

Rookie Jadarian Price went on injured reserve Saturday with a chest injury. Zach Charbonnet has returned to practice following the ACL tear he suffered in last season’s playoffs, but Macdonald ruled him out against San Francisco. Charbonnet is expected to take team repetitions this week as he works toward his season debut.

That leaves Wilson and George Holani holding much of the work. Velus Jones Jr. is additional option on the active roster.

Wilson showed he can handle a heavy afternoon. But Macdonald’s point was that Seattle still needs enough backs to handle the weeks ahead.

What Joe Mixon Can Offer Seattle

Mixon brings a far longer and productive stretch in the NFL than his prospective practice squad designation might suggest.

He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Houston Texans in 2024, earning a Pro Bowl selection. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season. He missed all of 2025 with a foot injury, and Houston released him in March.

The time away makes his readiness the lingering question.

Seattle can get him into its building, see how he moves and determine what he can contribute without asking him to take Wilson’s job on arrival. Mixon’s past production puts an experienced piece on the field as Price recovers and Charbonnet works his way back.

Seattle also reportedly moved to add rookie Robert Henry Jr. from the Washington Commanders’ practice squad to its active roster. Taken together, the moves underline the urgency Macdonald expressed. Wilson answered the call against the Chargers. The Seahawks are making sure he has help for whatever comes next.