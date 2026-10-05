Seahawks Eye Move for $55 Million Star Playmaker Amid Injury News Before 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks are considering a move for a former Pro Bowl running back as the team continues to deal with injuries at the position. Seattle is now without Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, but reinforcements could be on the way.

The Seahawks placed Price on injured reserve ahead of Week 4, and the running back will miss at least another three games. Charbonnet appears to be nearing a return but has already been ruled out against the San Francisco 49ers for Week 5.

Enter 2-time Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon who is meeting with the Seahawks on Monday, October 5, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It will be worth watching to see if Mixon leaves the Pacific Northwest without a contract.

Mixon boasts an impressive resume, but the running back does not have much in the way of recent carries. The veteran playmaker has not played in the NFL since his Pro Bowl campaign for the Houston Texans in 2024.

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Considering Signing RB Joe Mixon Ahead of the 49ers Game in Week 5

Mixon has earned more than $55 million over his NFL career. The star running back last signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Texans before being released in March.

Mixon missed all of the 2025 season while being sidelined with a foot injury. The good news for Seattle is that the team can likely land Mixon on a team-friendly prove-it deal.

Prior to missing all of 2025, Mixon posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 yards and a combined 24 touchdowns. Mixon notched 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 starts during the 2024 season.

Seahawks News: RB Zach Charbonnet Will Not Play vs. 49ers in Week 5

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” show that the plan is for Charbonnet to practice this week, but the running back will not suit up against the Niners. Seattle is attempting to get the running back ready to return after sustaining an ACL injury during the NFL playoffs.

“In order to be in that type of movement right now and the cutting ability and the change of direction and things like that, that speaks to the work that he’s put in to put himself in that situation,” Macdonald explained.

“A lot of guys don’t look like that coming off of a knee injury. … And he’s done that in a short amount of time.”

Even if the Seahawks sign Mixon, it would be unlikely that the veteran would receive much work against the 49ers. Fans can expect another heavy dose of Emanuel Wilson who shined amid Price’s absence against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.