Seahawks’ Owner Responds to Relocation Uproar: ‘End of Story’

Seattle Seahawks chair Vinod Khosla has heard enough about the possibility of the franchise leaving Seattle.

After his previous comments about the Seahawks’ long-term future sparked concern, Khosla issued an emphatic response Saturday, Oct. 3, saying there has been no discussion inside the organization about moving the team.

“To all @Seahawks fans and @12s, we have no plans to move the team, have never discussed it, haven’t even thought about it. End of story,” Khosla wrote on X.

Khosla also took aim at the coverage that followed his remarks.

“I’ve said repeatedly we have no plans to change anything,” he added, before accusing reporters seeking “views and clicks” of distorting his comments and sending the city “into a spiral for no reason.”

The forceful clarification comes two days after an Axios interview created an uncomfortable storyline surrounding Seattle’s new ownership group.

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Owner Vinod Khosla of the Seattle Seahawks talks with general manager John Schneider prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The relocation discussion began when Axios’ Dan Primack asked Khosla whether he would commit to keeping the Seahawks in Seattle long term.

“I will never say never,” Khosla told Axios, questioning whether anyone could guarantee where the franchise would be 500 years from now. He immediately added that he had “no current plans to change anything” involving the team, its leadership or Lumen Field.

Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered the comments Friday, noting that Khosla stopped short of giving the kind of absolute, long-term commitment some Seahawks fans wanted to hear.

The timing contributed to the reaction. Seattle’s lease at Lumen Field runs through 2032, although Axios reported that the agreement includes renewal options stretching through 2062.

Khosla’s latest statement leaves less room for interpretation about the ownership group’s current intentions.

There has been no relocation discussion, according to Khosla. There is no relocation plan. He said the idea hasn’t even been contemplated.

That’s a much stronger message than the “never say never” answer that fueled the original concern.

Seahawks’ New Ownership Group Still Settling Into Seattle

The Khosla family’s tenure with the Seahawks is only a month old.

The franchise officially announced the completion of the sale on Sept. 3 after NFL owners approved the transaction in August. Vinod Khosla serves as chair, Neeru Khosla is the controlling owner and Neal Khosla serves as vice chair.

The transaction was valued at a record $9.612 billion.

During the family’s introductory period, Khosla has repeatedly indicated he intends to learn before making sweeping changes. He told Axios that only months earlier he had not been considering buying an NFL team and said he expected to spend time understanding the operation.

That stance also lines up with what the family said shortly after completing the purchase. The Seahawks’ official website quoted the Khoslas discussing their desire to build on the organization’s traditions and relationship with the Pacific Northwest.

Saturday’s statement represents Khosla’s clearest attempt yet to remove relocation from the conversation.

His earlier answer left open a hypothetical future that stretched hundreds of years. His follow-up dealt with the present in considerably firmer terms.

As Khosla put it: “End of story.”