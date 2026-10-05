Seattle Seahawks Look ‘Not Right’ After Puzzling Chargers Game

After the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, the feeling amongst analysts is that something is ‘not right’ with the defending Super Bowl Champions as they approach a pivotal game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite their 3-1 start, the Seahawks have had a few sloppy wins against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Not to mention, a loss against a weakened Washington Commanders team on the road.

The main issue for the Seattle Seahawks in these games have been penalties and turnovers. While not ideal, these are issues that hurt the Seahawks in their magical 2025 season as well. They ranked 14th in total penalties against last season but currently rank 6th in such flags. They ranked 2nd overall in the NFL in total giveaways last year, but this year they are only 19th in turnovers so far. Within context, these issues have been important so far, but the Seahawks are still doing a lot right.

Another critical problem NFL analyst for The Athletic Mike Sando mentioned is the lack of success in the running game. The Seattle Seahawks let their Super Bowl MVP team in Kenneth Walker III walk to the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason. As a result, they drafted Jadarian Price from Notre Dame in the first round of the NFL Draft. Prior to the Chargers game though, the Seahawks placed Price on the short-term injury reserve. Yet, Emmanuel Wilson still produced 120 scrimmage yards on 24 touches with two total touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks Have Issues To Resolve After Strange Chargers Game

The Seattle Seahawks rank 29th in the NFL on passing rate on early downs (43%), but their rushing attack ranks 30th in expected points added per designed rush. The passing efficiency has carried the Seattle Seahawks so far this season. There has been a noticeable lack of explosive plays in the running game. However, new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is trying out some ideas. The Seahawks used Rashid Shaheed in the running game against the Chargers, which led to a 28 yard rushing touchdown.

Regardless, the Seattle Seahawks defense has been excellent to begin the season. They have suffocated opposing quarterbacks for most of 2026 thus far, allowing -0.16 expected points on average per play. The Dark Side Defense has given an inconsistent offense plenty of chances to score points and figure out their problems.

Seahawks Will Need To Have a Complete Performance Against the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have started 2026 with a 4-0 record as they approach their first game with the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers beat the Seahawks to begin the 2025 season, but Seattle dominated the next two games at the end of the year. San Francisco’s offense has been incredible so far in 2026, averaging +0.25 expected points average per play. However, their defense ranks in the middle of the pack, only averaging -0.01 expected points allowed per play. Given Purdy’s struggles against Seattle defense last season (two touchdowns, four interceptions, and six sacks), the Seahawks should expect to win if they can just resolve their mistakes and running game.