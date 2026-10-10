Seattle Seahawks Sign Trevon Diggs Ahead of San Francisco 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks placed third round rookie cornerback Julian Neal on injury reserve. Neal endured a hamstring injury from practice earlier this week. Irv Charles was also downgraded to out as an additional detail. Diggs made his Seahawks debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he appeared for nine snaps.

Diggs signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the final weeks of the preseason after failing to land with an NFL team during the offseason. While with the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs became an all-pro level cornerback before dropping off significantly in his most recent seasons. The Cowboys waived him midway through the 2025 season, but Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers amid injury troubles.

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde vouched for Diggs’ work ethic, and he seems like a great scheme fit for Mike Macdonald’s scheme. Historically, Diggs has also performed well against San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans, so there could be a significant role for Diggs right away in Seattle. On HBO’s Hard Knocks, Macdonald seems highly invested in Diggs’ development on the roster.

Seattle Seahawks Sign Trevon Diggs To Their Active Roster Before 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks began the 2026 NFL season with several injuries to their defensive backfield. Safety Ty Okada finally returns from his injury this weekend. The last few weeks have shown Nick Emmanwori’s upside as well for the Seattle Seahawks. However, rookies Neal and safety Bud Clark’s injuries have been tough for Seattle’s defense.

Seattle’s next man up philosophy though has helped create a level of consistency for the organization. The Seahawks prepare their players on the practice squad at a high level, so the expectations for Diggs may be deservedly high. Despite the low cost of investment, Diggs has proven he can play in the NFL at a high level. Perhaps all he needed was a fresh change of scenery outside the echo chamber of the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevon Diggs Could Be an Ex-Factor Against the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers offense ranks number one in expected points added per play so far in the 2026 season. The Seattle Seahawks defense has given quarterback Brock Purdy fits over the last few years, but he is currently playing at an MVP level. In the 2022 NFC Wild Card game, Diggs matched up with Evans, allowing four receptions for 45 yards on six targets. While that is hardly a shutdown performance, only allowing so many plays to a high quality wide receiver is good overall. The Seahawks would take that kind of production out of Evans if they are able to limit Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle from massive games.