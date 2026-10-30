Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Looking Ready for the Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price practiced fully on Friday as he attempts to return from the chest injury that placed him on injury reserve. The Seattle Seahawks could see the return of Price and Zach Charbonnet on Monday when they play the Chicago Bears. Charbonnet was limited in practice on Friday, but he practiced fully on Thursday. With both running backs in good standing thus far this week, the Seattle Seahawks can finally showcase their new-look rushing attack without Kenneth Walker III.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Price with the final pick of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the early returns from Price are limited, the small sample size showed how impactful his presence was to Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold. On early downs, Darnold owns 10-13 completion ratio with 138 yards passing and a touchdown with Price on the field.

Not to mention, Price’s rushing efficiency should only increase with Charbonnet also in the fold. The threat of two running backs will keep defenses guessing as to what the Seattle Seahawks are going to do since both are threats in the passing game as well. It seems likely that the Seahawks have their projected running back room healthy in week eight against the Chicago Bears. The Bears rank 19th in rushing EPA allowed, so a heavy running game will be necessary.

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Jadarian Price Practices Fully Before Monday’s Bears Game

Another issue that plagues Price so far in his rookie season are fumbles. In three games, he dropped the ball onto the ground twice, which was an issue previously for him as well in college at Notre Dame. The Seattle Seahawks have struggled with turnovers in general though, so this is not necessarily an issue that is exclusive to Price. That being said, with the addition of Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts, Price should be entering a situation where he can succeed right away.

The Seattle Seahawks want to establish a physical identity at the line of scrimmage. They have that defensively, no doubt. However, offensively, that identity still formulates. The excellence of Jaxson Smith-Njigba cannot be understated, and the Seahawks will continue with him as their focal point as they should. However, the importance of the running game cannot be understated to limit the pass attempts for Darnold.

The Seahawks Running Game Finally Comes Into Focus This Season

In week seven’s victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, running back Emanuel Wilson ran for 100 yards on 24 carries. The Seahawks ability to run the ball against an above average Chiefs defense should not be ignored, especially when lacking their top two backs. Regardless of the availability of Charbonnet and Price, the Seahawks running game has risen from the grave. The timing of that could not be more prudent for a Seahawks team that started the season 3-3, struggling to run the football efficiently.