Seahawks Get Strong Trade Deadline Take on Lions’ Sam LaPorta

The Seattle Seahawks have their go-to star for their passing game in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but could they potentially pursue another pass-catching weapon to pair with the wideout?

While there are concerns about the team’s running game, those worries can go away with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returning from injury. Nonetheless, Seattle has lost Elijah Arroyo for the season, and the Seahawks have yet to establish that No. 2 guy in the passing game behind Smith-Njigba.

As a result, Michael Hanich of Seattle Seahawks on SI floated potential trade targets, and one of the names on his big board is Detroit Lions‘ Sam LaPorta, who recently made news regarding his discontent with his contract situation. However, he did walk those comments back.

Nonetheless, could that open the door for a potential move? Hanich believes there’s a possibility.

“Seattle could go for a Hail Mary and swing for a star tight end in Sam LaPorta, who is becoming disgruntled about his contract situation,” Hanich wrote in an Oct. 23 article.

“If the lack of trust is mutual between the Detroit Lions and LaPorta, the Seahawks can get two solid tight ends in their lineup along with AJ Barner. It would come as Elijah Arroyo suffers a season-ending injury.”

Sam LaPorta Would Be Major Boost for Seahawks Offense

LaPorta has played 189 pass snaps for the Lions this season, leading to an 80.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he has hauled in 27 receptions on 32 targets for 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns while also averaging 11.7 yards per reception and generating 144 yards after the catch.

Any potential trade scenario involving LaPorta would boost the Seahawks’ offense, as he’d easily be their No. 2 guy for Sam Darnold.

“The Seahawks could make LaPorta their number two pass-catcher and the Lions would save in the salary cap and get rid of a frustrated player for some picks,” Hanich added in his article. “LaPorta’s value could be a potential second-round pick, and the Seahawks might not have to think twice about it.”

Another Potential Trade Deadline Target for Seattle

What other positions could the Seahawks look to bolster ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and what are some more realistic scenarios? Seattle’s defense was their calling card on their Super Bowl run, and could they decide to beef up that unit even more?

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided believes that Seattle should pursue Washington Commanders‘ veteran defensive lineman Daron Payne, who is in the final year of a four-year, $90 million contract that he signed in 2023.

“Seattle doesn’t need a lot of help on either side of the ball outside of running back,” Wilcox wrote in an Oct. 21 article. “That said, the value Daron Payne could add would certainly make this defense scarier than it already is.

“The Washington Commanders are already spiraling, and seeing as they’re probably not going to re-sign Payne, they have every reason to part ways with him. Trading for Payne won’t be costly. After all, he hasn’t really backed up the $90 million extension he got in 2023. He had 11.5 sacks that season and hasn’t had a season with more than four sacks since.”