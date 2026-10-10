Seahawks Get Big Ty Okada Injury News as 49ers Clear Mike Evans

The Seattle Seahawks are getting an important defensive reinforcement ahead of their NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Safety Ty Okada is expected to make his 2026 season debut on Sunday, October 11, after missing Seattle’s first four games with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old was a full participant in practice throughout the week and carries no injury designation into the matchup.

His return comes at an opportune time for Seattle.

The 49ers will have star wide receiver Mike Evans available after concerns about a rib injury threatened his status. Evans missed Thursday’s practice but returned in a limited capacity Friday, and San Francisco left him off its final injury report.

That gives Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald another experienced defender as his team prepares to face an undefeated division rival.

Ty Okada Returns After Missing Seahawks’ First Four Games

Okada’s absence has been a significant one for Seattle, particularly after the safety emerged as an important contributor to the team’s championship defense last season.

The former Montana State standout appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2025, making 11 starts while recording 65 tackles, six passes defended, an interception, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks, according to the Seahawks.

His emergence helped Seattle manage injuries in the secondary, with Okada filling in for both Julian Love and Coby Bryant during the season.

That experience became even more valuable after Bryant departed for the Chicago Bears in free agency, leaving Okada among the leading candidates to assume a larger role in 2026.

Instead, a hamstring injury sidelined him for the opening month.

Rodney Thomas II has filled in admirably, earning praise from Macdonald and a promotion from Seattle’s practice squad to its 53-man roster after two strong early-season performances.

Now, Seattle has both players available.

Macdonald praised Thomas for his work in Okada’s absence while confirming Friday that Okada would return to the lineup against San Francisco.

The timing matters, especially with another Seattle defensive back unavailable.

Seahawks Face Mike Evans Without Rookie Cornerback Julian Neal

The 49ers received encouraging news of their own Friday when Evans avoided an injury designation despite dealing with injured ribs.

The veteran receiver played through the injury in San Francisco’s Week 4 victory over the Denver Broncos, but his absence from Thursday’s practice raised questions about his availability against Seattle.

Those concerns have been resolved.

Evans is expected to play Sunday, adding another challenge for a Seahawks secondary that will be without rookie cornerback Julian Neal.

Neal suffered a hamstring injury during the practice week and has been ruled out.

Although Okada plays safety rather than cornerback, his return gives Macdonald more flexibility when constructing defensive packages against an offense led by Brock Purdy.

Evans presents a particularly difficult assignment because of his size, physicality and ability to make contested catches. Seattle’s cornerbacks will be responsible for much of the direct coverage, but the safeties must also account for his ability to threaten defenses downfield.

Having Okada available alongside Love and the versatile Nick Emmanwori gives Seattle additional options for handling those assignments.

And with San Francisco entering Sunday’s game at 4-0, the Seahawks can use every healthy defender they have.

Leonard Williams Also Cleared for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Okada isn’t the only key Seattle defender getting positive injury news.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams will also play after suffering an ankle injury in the Seahawks’ Week 4 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams missed Thursday’s practice, creating uncertainty about his status, but returned Friday and received clearance from Macdonald.

That gives Seattle a significant boost at two levels of its defense.

Williams’ presence along the defensive front will be important against a 49ers offense featuring Christian McCaffrey and Purdy, while Okada’s return strengthens the coverage behind him.

Seattle still faces a difficult test against one of the NFL’s remaining unbeaten teams. And with Evans cleared to play, the 49ers won’t be missing one of their most dangerous receiving threats.

But for the first time this season, Macdonald will have Okada available to help defend him.