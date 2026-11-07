Seattle Seahawks Make RB Decision After Charbonnet, Price Injury Returns

Seattle released Velus Jones Jr. on Friday, Nov. 6, according to the NFL’s daily transaction wire. The move follows Zach Charbonnet’s season debut and Jadarian Price’s return from injured reserve against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

It is Seattle’s second running back departure this week. The Seahawks previously waived Robert Henry Jr. to make room for Price, and Washington claimed him the following day.

Jones’ release continues that reshaping of the position, although Seattle has not publicly tied Friday’s decision to the returns of Charbonnet and Price.

Seahawks Release Velus Jones Jr. After Limited Rushing Role

The transaction wire lists Jones under terminations of vested veterans. It does not list an injury settlement alongside his release.

Jones had been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered against Kansas City. He was ruled out for the Bears game, leaving him unavailable on the night Seattle finally had Charbonnet and Price together.

The 29-year-old finished his 2026 Seattle stint with nine carries for 28 yards and one reception for minus-1 yard in six appearances, according to his team player page. Four carries produced 20 yards at Denver; his other five went for eight yards against Kansas City.

His role had grown out of necessity. Seattle’s transaction log shows Jones signed to the active roster on Oct. 3, the same day Price went on injured reserve. The Seahawks released him and brought him back to the practice squad on Oct. 13, then signed him to the active roster again the next day.

A third-round Chicago draft pick in 2022, Jones also spent time with Jacksonville, Carolina and New Orleans before joining Seattle. This season, his offensive contribution remained small even while the Seahawks were short at running back.

Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price Change Seahawks’ Backfield Options

The Seahawks had spent much of the season leaning on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Monday brought back both the veteran who led Seattle in rushing touchdowns last season and the rookie the team selected in the first round.

Charbonnet returned after tearing his ACL during last season’s playoffs. Seattle had activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 22, but his return to game action required additional patience. He entered 2026 coming off career highs of 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Price missed four games with a chest injury. Before landing on injured reserve, he rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards, according to Seattle’s activation announcement.

Their availability gives Seattle more established options for distributing carries. It also changes the competition for the depth spots the team needed to fill in October. Henry is already in Washington, and Jones is now out as well.