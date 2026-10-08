Buccaneers Get Major Injury Update Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Thursday Night Football looking to change their fortunes after a difficult opening to the season. Tampa Bay is still searching for its first win and will face a Dallas Cowboys team that has moved to 2-2.

The Buccaneers will have to manage several injuries as they prepare for the matchup. Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains sidelined with a thumb injury, while other starters have also been ruled out.

With the game arriving on a short week, Tampa Bay’s available players could have an important role against Dallas. The Buccaneers will need contributions from both their offense and defense to compete on the road.

Chase McLaughlin Cleared to Play Despite Hip and Groin Injuries

Chase McLaughlin is expected to play against the Cowboys despite dealing with right hip and groin injuries.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that McLaughlin will play Thursday night. The kicker had been added to the injury report as a non-participant on Tuesday because of the injuries.

McLaughlin practiced in full on Wednesday and was removed from the injury report, according to USA Today.

The veteran kicker has been perfect through the first four games. He has converted all nine of his field-goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point attempts.

His availability could be especially important for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have struggled to consistently finish drives with touchdowns, which could create more opportunities for McLaughlin against Dallas.

McLaughlin also enters the game after a strong 2025 season. He made 32 of 38 field-goal attempts last year, including 11 of 12 from 50 or more yards. He also set a franchise record with a 65-yard field goal against Philadelphia in Week 8.

Rookie linebacker Rueben Bain is also expected to return. Bain has missed the past two games with groin and shoulder injuries.

Bowles also confirmed that Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., Benjamin Morrison and SirVocea Dennis have been ruled out.

Rueben Bain Returns Looking for Bigger Impact

Rueben Bain gives the Buccaneers another defensive option after missing two games.

The rookie was Tampa Bay’s top draft pick and has had a limited start to his first NFL season. Bain has yet to record a sack, but his return comes against a Dallas offense that has shown some vulnerability to pressure from the outside.

The Cowboys have scored at least 30 points in each of their past three games. Their passing attack features CeeDee Lamb, who has produced three straight 100-yard games and is averaging 124.5 receiving yards per game.

That creates a difficult assignment for Tampa Bay’s defense. Bain’s return gives the Buccaneers another pass-rushing option as they try to slow down Dak Prescott and Dallas’ offense.

Tampa Bay will still be without several important players. Mayfield’s absence means Jalon Daniels will make his second NFL start after taking over against Green Bay last week.

Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 17-14 loss to the Packers. He also rushed for 55 yards.

The Buccaneers enter Thursday’s game at 0-4, while Dallas is 2-2 after rallying past Houston 34-30.

McLaughlin and Bain’s return gives Tampa Bay two important reinforcements, but the Buccaneers still face a difficult test against the Cowboys.