Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Ex-Buccaneers Starter

The Dallas Cowboys are getting their offensive line back and healthy, which means some roster manipulation was likely on the way.

On Monday, that meant offensive lineman and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Nick Leverett was waived.

“Cowboys waived Nick Leverett,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Leverett made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played four seasons for Tampa Bay, including a career-high 10 starts in 2022.

Cowboys Turned to Leverett After All-Pro’s Injury

Leverett, 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, is a 7-year NFL veteran who joined the Cowboys when NFL All-Pro guard Tyler Smith went on injured reserve on the eve of the regular season. Leverett had played in all 5 games this season for the Cowboys, who are off to a 2-3 start.

Leverett has also played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. He played 1 regular-season game for the Cowboys in 2025.

“Cowboys officially placed Pro Bowl G Tyler Smith on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 9. “Dallas also signed G Nick Leverett to their active roster from their practice squad and signed former Lions 2015 first-round pick Laken Tomlinson to their practice squad.”

“Cowboys have officially put Pro Bowl G Tyler Smith on injured reserve,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on his official X account on September 9. “He will miss 4-6 weeks. G Nick Leverett was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Former Lions 2015 first-round pick Laken Tomlinson was to the practice squad.”

Cowboys Get Great News on Smith’s Recovery

The Cowboys have been a high-octane offense through the 1st month of the regular season — and done so without arguably their most dominant offensive player in Smith.

“The Cowboys are activating All-Pro G Tyler Smith from Injured Reserve to play tonight against the Bucs,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Thursday morning. “A big lift. One of the NFL’s best, Smith had thumb surgery right before the season with hopes of returning as soon as possible. After a full practice Wednesday, he’s back.”

Smith was initially projected to be out 4-6 weeks when news broke of his surgery on September 6.