Browns Called Top Trade Destination for 1,000-Yard Bucs RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent running back Kenneth Gainwell as an expensive alternative to presumed starter Bucky Irving after injury issues kept him sidelined for most of 2025.

Irving has come out of the gate looking like one of the NFL’s best running backs—just like his rookie year in 2024—while Gainwell has largely been an afterthought on a 2-year, $14 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks that if the Buccaneers continue to spiral after a 1-4 start, Gainwell could be an attractive trade option for a playoff hopeful.

In this case, a surprise playoff hopeful — the Cleveland Browns.