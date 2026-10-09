Browns Called Top Trade Destination for 1,000-Yard Bucs RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent running back Kenneth Gainwell as an expensive alternative to presumed starter Bucky Irving after injury issues kept him sidelined for most of 2025.
Irving has come out of the gate looking like one of the NFL’s best running backs—just like his rookie year in 2024—while Gainwell has largely been an afterthought on a 2-year, $14 million contract.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks that if the Buccaneers continue to spiral after a 1-4 start, Gainwell could be an attractive trade option for a playoff hopeful.
In this case, a surprise playoff hopeful — the Cleveland Browns.
“Targeting secondary backs who help in the passing game,” Ballentine wrote on October 9. “Targeting Kenneth Gainwell would just be a more experienced version of that kind of back.”
Gainwell had over 1,000 yards of total offense with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.
Kenneth Gainwell Called NFL’s Top Backup RB
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put Gainwell at the top of his list of the NFL’s top backup running backs in the preseason.
“One of 2025’s most productive backs on a per-touch basis, Gainwell averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the ground and caught 73 passes as an outlet for Aaron Rodgers,” Barnwell wrote on July 20. “He was sixth in the NFL in success rate (47.4%) among RBs with 100 or more carries, while his explosive play rate (9.6%) was right around league average. He is another back perfectly suited for a rotational role, and he’ll compete with Dowdle to be our RB1.”
Kenneth Gainwell Made Big Offseason Impression
Following Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp, Pewter Report’s Bailey Adams singled out Gainwell as a player who jumped off the page.
“Veteran running back Kenny Gainwell, a newcomer to the Bucs offense, was a major standout,” Adams wrote on June 18. “During 7-on-7 work, he caught a fade for a touchdown from Baker Mayfield, going up to make a leaping catch before falling to the ground and securing the ball … getting a lot of the reps with the starters due to Bucky Irving’s recovery from injury, Gainwell shined both as a runner and as a pass catcher. But it was his work in the passing game that stood out the most. It really looks like he’ll be a big part of the passing game under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.”
Irving was a sensation as a rookie, with 1,514 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns, including 1,122 rushing yards, while serving mostly as a backup to Rachaad White.
In 2025, Irving had 865 total yards and 4 touchdowns.
Browns Called Top Trade Destination for 1,000-Yard Bucs RB