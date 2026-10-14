Titans Land Jeremiah Smith in Dream Scenario From Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Tennessee Titans might be enduring another frustrating NFL season, but their struggles could create an incredible opportunity to transform the franchise’s future.

As difficult as it sounds, Tennessee’s dream scenario might involve finishing 2026 with the NFL’s worst record and securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus recently projected the Titans to select Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith first overall, creating a fascinating possibility for Tennessee’s young offense.

Smith currently leads college football receivers with a remarkable 94.5 PFF receiving grade and averages 5.42 yards per route run, according to the outlet.

But the real excitement comes from imagining Smith joining quarterback Cam Ward and former Ohio State teammate Carnell Tate. That combination could become absolute box office in Tennessee.

Titans Could Give Cam Ward an Explosive Young Offense

The Titans selected Ward first overall in 2025 before adding Tate with the fourth overall selection in 2026. Now imagine bringing Smith into the picture.

Ward would suddenly have two exceptionally talented young receivers who already understand each other’s tendencies from their time together at Ohio State. Tate and Smith could stretch defenses, create explosive plays and give Ward legitimate opportunities to develop into the franchise quarterback Tennessee envisioned.

For Titans fans, it’s difficult not to get excited about that possibility. However, drafting Smith wouldn’t automatically solve everything. Tennessee would still need to prioritize building through the trenches, particularly strengthening the offensive line to provide Ward with consistent protection.

The Titans should also invest in a dependable running back capable of moving the chains, creating manageable third downs and taking pressure off their young quarterback. That combination would allow Tennessee to develop an offensive identity built around explosive passing opportunities without becoming completely dependent on them.

And that’s where this hypothetical becomes especially intriguing. Instead of desperately searching for answers every offseason, Tennessee could establish a young offensive foundation with several players entering their prime together.

Of course, nobody should expect the Titans to intentionally lose games. Winning remains the responsibility of everyone inside the organization, regardless of draft implications. But if another difficult season ultimately delivers the opportunity to select Smith, Tennessee could find itself facing a franchise-altering decision.

Ward, Tate and Smith wouldn’t guarantee immediate success. The offensive line, running game and coaching would still need to improve considerably. Nevertheless, the potential would be undeniable. For better or worse, the Titans’ disappointing present could eventually create an extraordinarily exciting future.