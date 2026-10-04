Who is Cam Ward’s Backup? Young Titans QB May Need a Reset

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans fell to 0-4 with Sunday’s loss to a Baltimore Ravens team that was without Lamar Jackson in the second half. The final score of 24-18 makes the game seem closer than it was, as the Titans scored with just over a minute left to make it a six-point game.

Ward and the offense were not terrible in the defeat. He finished with 222 passing yards and connected with Carnell Tate for 145 yards on nine receptions. Yet Ward did toss an ugly interception early in the game and got very little help in the running game.

The result is an 0-4 start for a former No. 1 pick who is now 3-18 as a starter. This could have disastrous long-term consequences for his career if the losing continues. That could mean the Titans send him to the bench, allowing him time to reset after this tumultuous start.

If that were to happen, who would take his place?

Titans Backup QB Also a Former Top Pick

Mitchell Trubisky is the backup behind Ward in 2026. The former No. 2 overall pick by the Chicago Bears signed a two-year deal with the Titans this offseason to serve as an experienced backup behind the young Ward.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen’s backup and last made a start in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trubisky never lived up to the hype and his perfect role is that of a backup quarterback. Yet sometimes a backup is needed to give the starter a breather, even if it’s not due to injury.

It seems pretty clear the Titans are not a contending team in 2026. An 0-4 start highlights that for the world to see. Benching Ward and going with Trubisky is thus not an act of raising the white flag. Instead, it allows the former No. 1 pick to learn behind a veteran, taking a step back and getting time to analyze the game after starting immediately in 2025. He then had to switch to an entirely new offense in 2026.

That is tough for anyone, let alone a young NFL quarterback.

Trubisky Remains a Reliable Option

Ward was the No. 1 pick a season ago, representing a major investment by the Titans. There is the possibility the team tries to target yet another top quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. If not, Trubisky seems like the perfect option to start a few games to give Ward a rest.

This would copy what the Carolina Panthers did in 2024 with former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The young quarterback was benched following an 0-2 start in his second season. Andy Dalton stepped in and made several starts until Young was deemed ready to play again.

Trubisky can serve that Dalton role for the Titans in 2026. The result worked well for the Panthers and Young, so it makes sense to try it out. The alternative is letting Ward flail on the field and potentially ruin his confidence for the remainder of his career.