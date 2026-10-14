Commanders, Bills Floated in Trade Idea Involving $3.8 Million Veteran

The Washington Commanders are 1-3-1 and will be facing the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 on Oct. 19. As a result, the Commanders are facing the reality of being 1-4-1 after Week 6, and if that does turn out to be the case, teams will be circling veterans to pursue.

One potential Commanders veteran that could be on teams’ radar with the trade deadline nearing on Nov. 10 is cornerback Rasul Douglas. ESPN reported in July that the veteran cornerback signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.8 million, so if Washington’s season goes off the rails, he’ll likely be on someone’s radar.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes that one team that should have Douglas on their radar is the Buffalo Bills, who are familiar with the player. As part of his trade pitch, Rotman has the Bills sending a 2027 sixth-round pick for Douglas.

“The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas at the 2023 trade deadline, and he wound up recording four interceptions in nine games down the stretch of that season,” Rotman wrote in an Oct. 13 article. “Now, he’s never recorded more than five interceptions in a single season, and wasn’t nearly as impactful with Buffalo in 2024, but why not explore a reunion?”

The 31-year-old has played 229 total snaps for the Commanders this season, leading to a 66.5 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he has recorded one interception, 23 solo tackles, seven stops, three pass breakups, and has allowed a 78.8 passer rating.

Rasul Douglas Can Still Be an Impact Player

Moreover, Rotman believes that despite being 31 years old, Douglas can still be an impact player for the Bills’ defense, who need all the help to ensure their potential postseason appearance doesn’t fall short again.

“He might be 31 years old, but he can still play,” Rotman added. “Quarterbacks have a 60.8 rating, having completed just 11 of 20 passes when targeting Douglas, and his 66.5 PFF grade is good for 34th of 104 cornerbacks.

“He’s on a cheap one-year deal, so making him fit financially won’t be an issue, and given his expiring contract, the Washington Commanders presumably can’t expect anything more than a Day 3 selection for him. At this price, re-acquiring Douglas is a no-brainer for Buffalo, and with the Commanders sitting at 1-3-1, them trading him is very possible, if not likely.”

Another Commanders Player Could Be on Teams’ Radar

Another potential trade chip that the Commanders have if they do turn sellers is defensive Daron Payne. The 29-year-old would be an enticing piece for a team looking to push for a playoff spot, and Cade Cracas of Cleveland Browns on SI believes that the Browns should be calling to make a trade for Payne.

“With the Browns looking to establish a No. 2 next to Mason Graham, and potentially take his spot for the next few weeks due to an injury suffered in the Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Payne fits the mold,” Cracas wrote in an Oct. 5 article.

“The 29-year-old is searching for a long-term extension, and Cleveland could be the team to offer him one to be a staple on an already strong defense moving forward. If the Commanders do make some moves to reset at the deadline, dealing Payne to Cleveland for a few picks could end up on their plate.”