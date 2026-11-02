Commanders Tied to 1,300-Yard WR Trade to Replace Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are officially off the sellers list ahead of the NFL trade deadline after handling the Philadelphia Eagles on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 8, and the team is on the hunt to add a wide receiver to fill in for the injured Terry McLaurin.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on November 1 that the Commanders are interested in Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Currently, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Commanders have interest [in Thomas],” Florio wrote. “Thomas had 1,282 receiving yards as a rookie. In 2025, his output dipped to 707 yards. This year, Thomas has 10 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. … The Commanders aren’t much of a contender at all this season; they’d presumably want Thomas for 2027 and, once the fifth-year option is exercised, 2028.”

Commanders Still in Contention for NFC East Division Title

Perhaps the biggest factor for Washington, which Florio brushes aside despite the team’s victory against the NFC East rival Eagles, is that the Commanders may still believe they can win their division.

The New York Giants currently lead the NFC East with a record of 4-2-1. Washington is in third place and just two games back, though that deficit would be less if the Commanders had not squandered a golden opportunity to best the Giants in Week 5 due to poor clock management in overtime.

The result was a tie, but the Commanders would otherwise be just one game out of the division lead with the tiebreak over the Giants.

New York, which had a bye in Week 8, is starting Minnesota Vikings castoff quarterback JJ McCarthy. And while he won his first start with the team over the Houston Texans last Sunday on the strength of 20-for-28 passing for 252 yards, the Giants remain a long way from having proved they possess an answer under center for the remainder of 2026.

Meanwhile, Washington is a half-game behind the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East with a road game against the Giants two weeks from now.

Commanders Have Unique Trade Case for Brian Thomas Jr.

McLaurin won’t play again this season with a torn patellar tendon. Thus, veteran Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams are the top two options in Washington.

The trade deadline is less than a week and a half away, and even a loss against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday won’t knock the Commanders out of contention in arguably the worst division in the NFL.

As such, Washington profiles as a strong candidate to trade for Thomas. Furthermore, of the three teams that Florio mentioned as interested in the Jaguars’ wideout, the Commanders are the only team in the NFC.

Both the Chiefs and Steelers are serious players in the AFC, which could incentivize the Jaguars to send Thomas to Washington in a conference where he can’t truly hurt them and their Super Bowl aspirations unless the Commanders win the NFC.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn is also on the hot seat after a second consecutive slow start, which incentivizes the Commander to spend a Day 2 pick on Thomas to try and get back into serious contention.