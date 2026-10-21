Proposed NFL Trade Has Commanders Land Terry McLaurin Replacement

The Washington Commanders entered their bye week with a 1-4-1 record. Even in the weak NFC East where no team has won in two weeks, the Commanders sit two games back of the division leader.

Yet, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued Washington could buy at the NFL trade deadline. At least, one trade scenario where they would acquire a player could make sense.

On Wednesday, Knox named the Commanders a potential suitor for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. was a Pro Bowler as a rookie but has regressed in a big way since. He’s largely fallen out of the game plan this year and was seemingly benched for the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Texans,” wrote Knox.

“Teams that need receiver help will and should make a run at Thomas.”

The Commanders need receiver help after losing Terry McLaurin in Week 6. McLaurin will miss the rest of the season because of a torn patellar tendon he sustained Monday.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is done for the season, the MRI revealed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “A brutal injury and a long road back.”

McLaurin had 15 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown in five games this season before his injury.

Thomas registered 87 catches, 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his Pro Bowl rookie season two years ago. Since then, though, he’s taken a back seat to Parker Washington in Jacksonville’s offense.

Knox set Thomas’s trade value at 2027 second and sixth-round picks.

Commanders Called Potential Suitor for Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr.

Getty Could the Washington Commanders acquire Brian Thomas Jr. on the NFL trade market?

The Commanders acquiring Thomas from the Jaguars would be quite the odd trade this year. In the hypothetical swap — Thomas for Washington’s 2027 second and sixth-rounders — the contending team would give up the player and the non-contending squad would sell future draft assets.

But if the Jaguars trade Thomas, it does make sense to send him to a non-contender in the other conference. And while the Commanders don’t appear to be contenders, perhaps Washington doesn’t completely punt on this season because of the weak NFC East.

The Commanders could also view Thomas as a future McLaurin replacement, not just a solution for the rest of 2026. McLaurin turned 31 in September and now faces a very long recovery timeline.

Thomas has another affordable season of his rookie deal in 2027. As a former first-round pick, he also possesses a club option for 2028.

McLaurin has cap hits of $34 million and $39.5 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively. That could make it difficult to pay another expensive receiver. But after trading for him, the Commanders would have the option to sign Thomas to an extension that begins in 2029. McLaurin may also turn into a cut candidate for the final year of his deal or perhaps the Commanders could rework his deal to be more team friendly.

On the field, Thomas has the potential to be the WR1 the Commanders need to find to eventually replace McLaurin anyway. The Commanders now have to replace McLaurin with him set to be out for the foreseeable future.

Thomas registered 48 catches, 707 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. That was still decent production.

But this year, he has nine receptions and 105 yards in six games this season. Thomas hasn’t caught a pass since Week 4, which has further fueled speculation that he will be on the move before the league’s trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.