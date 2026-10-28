Commanders’ $12M Veteran Floated as Potential Fit for Chiefs, Steelers

At 1-4-1, the Washington Commanders should be looking to be sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Washington should part ways with veteran players who won’t be part of their future and secure draft assets to help build this team into a contender.

One of the potential veterans who could be on the move is wideout Stefon Diggs, who is on a one-year, $12 million contract, per The Athletic. Diggs was supposed to give the Commanders a one-two punch alongside Terry McLaurin, but that hasn’t happened.

Now, with Washington likely needing to focus on next season, Diggs should be a tradeable piece for the Commanders, as there are contending teams looking for wideout help. In an Oct. 28 article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided floated the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers as potential trade destinations.

“That team is not the Commanders, who, again, have the worst record in the NFC. Diggs turns 33 years old in late November and is on a one-year deal,” Rotman wrote. “Given those factors, Diggs likely wants to join a contender, and the Commanders should be eager to get whatever they can for a receiver unlikely to be on the team next season.”

With the Chiefs needing wideout help due to injuries, a move for Diggs would make sense. Meanwhile, the Steelers are in a tight race in the AFC North, so a move for the veteran could help tip the scale in their favor in regards to who wins the division.

Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Can Still Help Contending Team

Diggs has played 152 pass snaps for the Commanders this season, leading to a 70.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the wideout has hauled in 24 receptions on 37 targets for 214 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per reception and generating 59 yards after the catch.

As a result, it’s because of this production that Rotman believes Diggs can be a serviceable player for a contending team looking to bolster their wide receiver group due to injury or poor form.

“Stefon Diggs is not the All-Pro wide receiver he was with the Bills, but he cleared the 1,000-yard mark just last season and has four touchdown receptions in five games this season with the Commanders,” Rotman added in his article. “Diggs’ production hasn’t led to much winning, but it’s clear that he can still be an impactful WR2 or WR3 on a contending team.”

Stefon Diggs Also Floated as Potential Fit for Rams

The Chiefs and Steelers aren’t the only two teams recently being floated as a potential destination for Diggs. With the Commanders likely having at least one foot in the seller’s door, Christopher Kline of FanSided floated a potential trade idea involving Diggs and the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams, who will miss significant time due to a hamstring injury.

As part of this pitch, Kline has the Rams giving up a 2028 third-round pick for Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs is unambiguously past his prime at 32 years old, but he lead the Super Bowl-bound Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards last season and he has stuck up fast chemistry with Jayden Daniels in D.C.; Diggs has 24 catches on 38 targets, recording 214 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances for the Washington Commanders,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 23 article.