Commanders’ Dan Quinn Announces Concerning Injury News After Eagles Win

The Washington Commanders secured a much-needed victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to earn their second win of the season.

They trailed 10-0 but ultimately overcame the deficit, outscoring the Eagles 27-0 the rest of the way to secure a 27-10 win.

However, despite the victory, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shared some concerning injury news about an already depleted roster.

Commanders RB Suffers Concerning Injury

Speaking to the media Monday, Quinn revealed that running back Jeremy McNichols is undergoing additional testing for what the team believes is a significant midfoot injury.

McNichols, who began the year on injured reserve with a quad injury, had stepped into a much larger role since returning with Jacory Croskey-Merritt being placed on IR.

Via ESPN’s John Keim: “Dan Quinn said he’s concerned that Jeremy McNichols’ foot injury is ‘serious.’ He’ll get more scans Tuesday.”

Dan Quinn said he’s concerned that Jeremy McNichols’ foot injury is “serious.” He’ll get more scans Tuesday. — John Keim (@john_keim) November 2, 2026

With McNichols likely to miss time if his injury is indeed serious, the Commanders are now down to Rachaad White and veteran Austin Ekeler, who no longer handles the heavy workload he once did.

Croskey-Merritt must miss at least two more games on injured reserve before the Commanders can open his practice window. With the trade deadline set for Nov. 10, that raises the question of whether Washington could make an aggressive move to bolster the position.

The Commanders also have practice squad options such as Craig Reynolds and Devin Neal, who could contribute to the offense over the next few weeks until Croskey-Merritt returns.

Looking at the Commanders

With Sunday’s victory, the Commanders sit at 2-4-1, which isn’t exactly an impressive record. Fortunately, they’re in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL this season.

The NFC East has just one team above .500: the first-place New York Giants at 4-2-1. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-5 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, while the Eagles are 2-6 and even more banged up than Washington.

Everything remains right in front of the Commanders, which is why a team with a 2-4-1 record would usually become a seller at the trade deadline. In this case, it may not be a bad idea for Washington to put their chips on the table if they believe they have a legitimate shot at winning the division.