Hi, Subscriber

Commanders GM Provides Injury Updates on 3 Players Ahead of Rams Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers
Getty
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 11: General manger Adam Peters (R) and head coach Dan Quinn (L) of the Washington Commanders talk prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon and look to build on their 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Washington is currently dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster and had to rule out a few players for the season this week, including Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Commanders general manager Adam Peters provided updates on a few other players dealing with injuries.

Peters Provides Injury Updates on 3 Players

During an appearance on Junk Radio Friday morning, Peters shared updates on defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Peters said the team hopes Newton can return Sunday. His return would come at the perfect time, given that the Commanders just lost Payne and Kinlaw.

As for Croskey-Merritt, the expectation is that he will return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, when he becomes eligible to come off injured reserve.

Brown’s injury is more recent. He tweaked his ankle during Thursday’s practice, and Peters said it “doesn’t look great” for Sunday’s game against the Rams. The wide receiver also missed practice Friday.

Commanders Extremely Short at WR

Outside of Brown, Treylon Burks also appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams. He’s missed practice all week after suffering a foot injury against Philadelphia last Sunday.

That leaves Washington with only two wide receivers who have recorded a reception participating in Friday’s practice: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Both will almost certainly handle the outside receiver roles against Los Angeles if Brown and Burks can’t play.

Peters Speaks on Upcoming Trade Deadline

Washington could certainly look to add a playmaker on offense ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and Peters addressed that possibility Friday.

Peters said the Commanders are making plenty of calls to explore ways to improve their roster. He also made it clear that Sunday’s result won’t affect the team’s trade plans.

“We’ll see what happens on Monday,” Peters said, as trade rumors and speculation continue to ramp up.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Commanders GM Provides Injury Updates on 3 Players Ahead of Rams Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Commanders News

More Heavy on Commanders News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x