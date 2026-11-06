Commanders GM Provides Injury Updates on 3 Players Ahead of Rams Game

The Washington Commanders will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon and look to build on their 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Washington is currently dealing with a plethora of injuries across the roster and had to rule out a few players for the season this week, including Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Commanders general manager Adam Peters provided updates on a few other players dealing with injuries.

Peters Provides Injury Updates on 3 Players

During an appearance on Junk Radio Friday morning, Peters shared updates on defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Peters said the team hopes Newton can return Sunday. His return would come at the perfect time, given that the Commanders just lost Payne and Kinlaw.

As for Croskey-Merritt, the expectation is that he will return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, when he becomes eligible to come off injured reserve.

Brown’s injury is more recent. He tweaked his ankle during Thursday’s practice, and Peters said it “doesn’t look great” for Sunday’s game against the Rams. The wide receiver also missed practice Friday.

Adam Peters’ Commanders injury updates:

– Hope to have Jer’Zhan Newton back this week and Bill Croskey-Merritt back for the Bengals game in two weeks.

– Dyami Brown tweaked something in practice yesterday, doesn’t look great

– Treylon Burks day-to-day, getting closer

@JunksRadio — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 6, 2026

Commanders Extremely Short at WR

Outside of Brown, Treylon Burks also appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Rams. He’s missed practice all week after suffering a foot injury against Philadelphia last Sunday.

That leaves Washington with only two wide receivers who have recorded a reception participating in Friday’s practice: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Both will almost certainly handle the outside receiver roles against Los Angeles if Brown and Burks can’t play.

Peters Speaks on Upcoming Trade Deadline

Washington could certainly look to add a playmaker on offense ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and Peters addressed that possibility Friday.

Peters said the Commanders are making plenty of calls to explore ways to improve their roster. He also made it clear that Sunday’s result won’t affect the team’s trade plans.

“We’ll see what happens on Monday,” Peters said, as trade rumors and speculation continue to ramp up.