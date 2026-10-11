Giants’ Malik Nabers Has Surprise Reaction to Targets vs. Commanders

He wasn’t happy about the way the New York Giants spread the targets around in Week 4, so Malik Nabers had a lot to say after a different kind of workload during the 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Nabers was busier than usual at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, October 11. He snagged 11 catches from an eye-popping 20 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown.

When asked about the uptick in targets, Nabers admitted, ” I don’t how many targets I had. I think I had 12, 14. I’m surprised it was 20,” per SNY Giants.

Upon further reflection, Nabers understood why the Giants and backup quarterback Jameis Winston looked his way so often, particularly when trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Nabers conceded, “I can see how it was 20. A lot of go balls down the field, just, cover zero, you know, tryna get the ball out quick. Hey, I’ll take it!”

The Giants’ No. 1 receiver sounds a lot happier one week after calling out his lack of vertical targets against the Arizona Cardinals. Nabers still reeled in six receptions for 112 yards, but he lamented being overlooked during the second half of a 36-24 Giants’ win.

It was a different story against the Commanders. An offense hamstrung by a stalled and mistake-ridden running game was forced to go pass-happy.

Fortunately, Winston didn’t overcomplicate things. He simply looked for the Giants’ best pass-catcher as often as possible.

Malik Nabers Thrived Thanks to Scheme Change

The Giants didn’t just target Nabers more often. Winston made those extra targets count by throwing deep to Nabers.

This 17-yard touchdown to tie the game was the perfect example of how Nabers thrived against the Commanders.

He attacked coverage vertically by running straight-line patterns. Winston, ever the feast-or-famine passer, was always willing to target those routes and chance his arm to find Nabers.

Their combination continued in overtime when Winston and Nabers connected for 30 yards on another deep shot.

Plays like these not only helped Winston earn high praise from head coach John Harbaugh. The same concepts also allowed another Giants’ receiver to enjoy a breakout game.

Giants Got Breakout Game from Roving Pass-Catcher

Tight end Isaiah Likely was every bit as prolific as Nabers against Big Blue’s division rival. Likely, who worked with Harbaugh for the Baltimore Ravens, showed the crossover skills that make him a coach’s favorite.

Specifically, Likely played like what he is, a roving tight end with wide receiver-type qualities. Those traits are why Winston targeted Likely 13 times, completing 11 of those passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including the score that started the Giants’ late rally.

Likely hobbled to the sideline late in the game, but he’d already established himself as the perfect foil for Nabers. The latter stretched the field vertically, while Likely feasted after the catch underneath.

It’s a complementary partnership the Giants should continue to lean on as part of a more dynamic passing game with Winston at the controls. Things will be boom or bust, but the Giants’ aerial attack won’t be boring, provided Nabers and Likely stay healthy.