Commanders Part Ways With Physical Defensive Back

After losing again on Monday night, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters there would be changes with the Washington Commanders. The organization made a minor one Tuesday.

The Commanders announced Tuesday evening they released safety Darren Hall from the practice squad.

Hall played one game for the Commanders this season as a practice squad elevation. In that game, he played one defensive snap and 21 on special teams. Hall made one combined tackle.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Hall at No. 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He received strong praise for his natural instincts and physical presence.

“Hall plays with inconsistent technique but a natural feel for making a play on the football. He lacks restraint and has head-first play qualities that create risk-reward in coverage,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He loses positioning when trailing routes and is missing top-end speed to keep from being stacked by talented targets.

“However, his timing and accuracy to affect the catch-point offers hope that he can improve his technique.”

The Commanders didn’t announce a corresponding move with Hall’s on Tuesday.

Commanders Cut Ties With DB Darren Hall

Getty The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday they released defensive back Darren Hall from their practice squad.

Washington is on its bye week, so the team has quite a bit more time to make other changes. Surely, there will be bigger ones than Hall.

But the organization started there, creating room on its practice squad.

Hall joined the Commanders two weeks ago, signing with the team’s practice squad before Week 5. The defensive back played in the now infamous Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Hall started this season back where he began his career with the Falcons. Atlanta waived the veteran with an injury designation a few days before the season opener.

That was Hall’s second stint with the Falcons. In between, he spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. From 2024-25, he played in 17 contests for the Cardinals, starting two of them. He posted 22 combined tackles.

Most of his NFL playing time came with the Falcons during his first stint with the team. From 2021-22, Hall played in 31 games, starting 10 of them. He had 72 combined tackles, six pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Hall played college football at San Diego State. Over his four seasons from 2017-20, he had 135 combined tackles, including 8.5 for loss. Hall also registered 25 pass defenses, including a career-high 16 as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. In his career, he posted six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles as well.

After their bye week, the Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from Week 1. Even in the weak NFC East, the Commanders will likely have to beat the Eagles to stay in the race. That’s especially true with the NFL trade deadline upcoming on November 10.

The Commanders will also face the Los Angeles Rams before the trade deadline passes.