Commanders Make Final Injury Decision on QB Jayden Daniels for Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are going to roll the dice and bring Jayden Daniels back from a dislocated left elbow that cost him the last 2 games — the same injury that cost him 4 games in 2025 and ultimately ended his season when he re-injured it in Week 14.

Daniels will return to face the first-place New York Giants in Week 5.

“Commanders HC Dan Quinn says WR Stefon Diggs is out Sunday against the Giants,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Jayden Daniels is good to go and WR Terry McLaurin looked good today.”

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels, G Sam Cosmi, RB Rachaad White are all good to go,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Quinn said Stefon Diggs won’t play. Quinn said he thought Terry McLaurin ‘looked really good today.’ But he didn’t say if McLaurin would play for sure.”

Injuries Become Continuous Problem for Daniels

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed 10 games in 2025 due to injuries, including 7 with the same injury he suffered against the Cowboys—a dislocated left elbow. He’s been practicing with a brace on his arm for the last week and will play with it on — something he didn’t do last time he suffered the injury.

Daniels suffered the injury right before halftime against Dallas — an injury that looked like it could be season-ending at first glance.

“Jayden Daniels appears to have re-dislocated his left elbow again here after getting his ankle stepped on by his LG,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “This is the same elbow his dislocated in 2025 causing him to miss 3 games and then reinjured and missed the final 4 games of the season.”

“Jayden Daniels is being carted off after a devastating left arm injury,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account.

Commanders Daniels Down Late in 2025 Season

The Commanders officially shut Daniels down for the final 3 games of the 2025 regular season on December 15, ending a nightmare season in which their star player and his team fell woefully short of expectations from the start.

Daniels’ 2025 season went in the books with him missing 10 games due to a variety of injuries: a sprained knee, a pulled hamstring, and a dislocated left elbow, which he re-injured in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniels went 12-5 as a rookie, setting an NFL rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards and 6 touchdowns while throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He capped his year by leading the Commanders to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991, earning Pro Bowler honors and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2025, he went 2-5 as the starter, and the Commanders finished 5-12.

The Commanders’ lone win in 2026 so far came with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in Week 4 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.