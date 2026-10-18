Insider Issues Eye-Opening Update on Commanders HC Dan Quinn’s Job Status

The Washington Commanders didn’t win in Week 5, and while they didn’t lose either, it certainly feels like they did. A 27-27 tie against the New York Giants in which the Commanders threw away an opportunity to kick a game-winning field goal was about as disappointing a result as losing, as the team now has a 1-3-1 record through five games.

The defeat has unsurprisingly put the spotlight on Washington’s head coach Dan Quinn, as folks are beginning to question whether he’s the right leader for this team. Ahead of an important Week 6 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, one insider provided an update on Quinn’s job security moving forward.

How Do the Commanders Feel About Dan Quinn?

Quinn improbably led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, his first year as the team’s head coach. As a result, expectations since then have been quite high for him, but he has come nowhere close to achieving a similar result with Washington since that breakout campaign.

The 2025 season was largely disrupted by injuries, but Quinn’s management of his roster (particularly when it came to Jayden Daniels and his elbow injury) received criticism from fans. The hope was that this would be a bounce-back year for the Commanders, but they have been virtually the same team they were last year, with the same injury woes.

It’s fair to note that Quinn wasn’t on the field for the team’s meltdown against the Giants, but as the overarching leader of the team, he can’t really afford to let something like that happen on his watch. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Quinn isn’t necessarily coaching for his job just yet, and while the team would like to hold onto him, if Washington suffers another ugly loss in Week 6, it very well could be his final game with the team.

“The vibes during practice and in the building this week were very good from my understanding,” Garafolo said on “The Insiders.” “What I also know to be true … there is a bye week after this game. That is usually an opening where, if you’re gonna make an in-season change, that is one of the opportunities … If they get blown out and it’s embarrassing, anything is on the table. Otherwise, folks inside the building would love for Dan Quinn to continue being the coach.”

What Should the Commanders Do About Dan Quinn?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Quinn has clearly proven he can lead this team to wins, but the results simply have not been materializing as of late, and with each passing loss, his seat grows warmer and warmer. At some point, Washington is going to have to figure out whether or not Quinn is the right guy to lead this team forward, and it seems like that decision may be quickly approaching.

For now, the Commanders are intent on finding a way to pick up an improbable victory over the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Having an extra day of preparation will help, but with the bye week looming, this could wind up being the time for the team to move on from Quinn. Kickoff for Washington’s upcoming contest is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.